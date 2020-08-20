LEGO Star Wars Bespin Duel Building Set Will Let Fans Recreate Iconic “The Empire Strikes Back” Scene

When it comes to famous scenes from the Star Wars franchise, there is perhaps none more instantly memorable than the duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader at the climax of the series’ first sequel, The Empire Strikes Back.

Now the popular toy company LEGO has made it possible for adult fans to recreate that beloved and shocking scene with the Star Wars Bespin Duel building set, releasing next week as a Target exclusive.

What’s happening:

In continued celebration of the classic Star Wars sequel’s 40th anniversary, LEGO has announced a Bespin Duel building set which will allow fans the opportunity to recreate the iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back during which Darth Vader reveals to Luke Skywalke that he is his father.

during which Darth Vader reveals to Luke Skywalke that he is his father. The set (#75294) contains 295 pieces and will launch for $39.99 next Thursday, August 27 exclusively at Target

The Bespin Duel location was available twice previously, but only as part of larger Cloud City

What they’re saying: