LEGO Star Wars Bespin Duel Building Set Will Let Fans Recreate Iconic “The Empire Strikes Back” Scene

When it comes to famous scenes from the Star Wars franchise, there is perhaps none more instantly memorable than the duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader at the climax of the series’ first sequel, The Empire Strikes Back.
Now the popular toy company LEGO has made it possible for adult fans to recreate that beloved and shocking scene with the Star Wars Bespin Duel building set, releasing next week as a Target exclusive.
What’s happening:
- In continued celebration of the classic Star Wars sequel’s 40th anniversary, LEGO has announced a Bespin Duel building set which will allow fans the opportunity to recreate the iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back during which Darth Vader reveals to Luke Skywalke that he is his father.
- The set (#75294) contains 295 pieces and will launch for $39.99 next Thursday, August 27 exclusively at Target.
- The Bespin Duel location was available twice previously, but only as part of larger Cloud City building sets.
What they’re saying:
- LEGO Star Wars design director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen: “It is always exciting to work on models like this one! We know that there are high expectations for anniversary models like this. We wanted a cool-looking model with all the correct little details. On the LEGO Star Wars team, we are quite happy with the final result, so we really hope that everybody else out there likes it as much as we do.”
- Frederiksen: “The visual design and details were our main focus when developing the model, as it is intended as a display model more than for play. That is also the reason that the model is built onto a display base. When developing a model like this one, we typically watch the specific movie sequence over and over again. When we are using reference images, it is always original images supplied by Lucasfilm.”