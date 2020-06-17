More New LEGO Star Wars Sets Announced in Celebration of Upcoming “Skywalker Saga” Video Game

by | Jun 17, 2020 1:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

In recent months we’ve seen the announcement of new LEGO Star Wars sets like the 501st Legion Clone Troopers from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Razor Crest from The Mandalorian, and (just earlier today) the I-TS Resistance Transport from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Now LEGO has revealed (via an in-depth post on Lucasfilm’s official website StarWars.com) more new building sets coming this year in celebration of the highly anticipated video game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is due out later this year. Some of these sets will come with an unlock code to incorporate its elements and/or minifigures into the game, while others will automatically be included.

First up is this year’s LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (#75279), which costs $39.99 includes “six minifigures such as Darth Vader with Christmas sweater decoration and D-O with a festive hat, plus a foldout playmat with an image of the Millennium Falcon with Christmas lights to inspire creative play. The 12 mini builds include Anakin’s Podracer, a Republic Cruiser and Darth Vader’s Castle.”

1 of 2

Next up we’ve got Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor (#75281) from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which costs $29.99 and “includes minifigures of Anakin Skywalker and R2-D2, and Anakin’s iconic fighter as a 248-piece build. The fighter features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, foldable wing flaps with space for R2-D2, and clips for spare ammo and Anakin’s Lightsaber.”

1 of 2

Thirdly, there’s the Armored Assault Tank (AAT) (#75283) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which costs $39.99 and “includes two minifigures (Ahsoka Tano and Ahsoka Tano’s Clone Trooper) as well as AAT Driver Battle Droid and Battle Droid LEGO figures. The AAT consists of 286 pieces and includes opening hatches with space inside for the Battle Droids, LEGO minifigures, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and a rotating turret with an elevating cannon.”

1 of 2

Fourth up is the Knights of Ren Transport Ship (#75284) from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which costs $69.99 and “includes minifigures of Rey and two Knights of Ren, and the villainous group’s ship. The Knights of Ren Transport Ship is a 595-piece build and features hidden ‘skis’ to replicate the hover effect, plus two opening cockpits for the Knights of Ren, a compartment for a captured LEGO minifigure, and two spring-loaded shooters to inspire creative play.”

1 of 2

Number five is General Grievous’s Starfighter (#75286) also from The Clone Wars, which costs $79.99. “ This 487-piece building set of the Separatist leader’s menacing craft comes with three LEGO minifigures — General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi and an Airborne Clone Trooper.”

1 of 2

Next-to-last is a new version of the classic AT-AT Walker (#75288) from The Empire Strikes Back, which costs $159.99 and “is a massive 1,276-piece build, featuring a cockpit for three LEGO minifigures, foldout panels, spring-loaded shooters, a speeder bike, winch, and bottom hatch so Luke can throw in a thermal detonator. The set includes six minifigures: Luke Skywalker, General Veers, two AT-AT Drivers, and two Snowtroopers.”

1 of 2

Lastly, the awesome-looking 775-piece Death Star Final Duel (#75291) costs $99.99 and re-creates Emperor Palpatine’s throne room from Return of the Jedi. It also “includes minifigure Force-jump function, collapsing stairs and bridge, rotating throne, and a reactor shaft. This release comes with five minifigures — Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine with lightsabers, plus two Imperial Royal Guards with Force pikes.”

These new LEGO Star Wars sets will be released on September 1. For more information, be sure to visit StarWars.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend