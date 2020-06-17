More New LEGO Star Wars Sets Announced in Celebration of Upcoming “Skywalker Saga” Video Game

In recent months we’ve seen the announcement of new LEGO Star Wars sets like the 501st Legion Clone Troopers from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Razor Crest from The Mandalorian, and (just earlier today) the I-TS Resistance Transport from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Now LEGO has revealed (via an in-depth post on Lucasfilm’s official website StarWars.com) more new building sets coming this year in celebration of the highly anticipated video game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is due out later this year. Some of these sets will come with an unlock code to incorporate its elements and/or minifigures into the game, while others will automatically be included.

First up is this year’s LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (#75279), which costs $39.99 includes “six minifigures such as Darth Vader with Christmas sweater decoration and D-O with a festive hat, plus a foldout playmat with an image of the Millennium Falcon with Christmas lights to inspire creative play. The 12 mini builds include Anakin’s Podracer, a Republic Cruiser and Darth Vader’s Castle.”

Next up we’ve got Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor (#75281) from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which costs $29.99 and “includes minifigures of Anakin Skywalker and R2-D2, and Anakin’s iconic fighter as a 248-piece build. The fighter features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, foldable wing flaps with space for R2-D2, and clips for spare ammo and Anakin’s Lightsaber.”

Thirdly, there’s the Armored Assault Tank (AAT) (#75283) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which costs $39.99 and “includes two minifigures (Ahsoka Tano and Ahsoka Tano’s Clone Trooper) as well as AAT Driver Battle Droid and Battle Droid LEGO figures. The AAT consists of 286 pieces and includes opening hatches with space inside for the Battle Droids, LEGO minifigures, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and a rotating turret with an elevating cannon.”

Fourth up is the Knights of Ren Transport Ship (#75284) from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which costs $69.99 and “includes minifigures of Rey and two Knights of Ren, and the villainous group’s ship. The Knights of Ren Transport Ship is a 595-piece build and features hidden ‘skis’ to replicate the hover effect, plus two opening cockpits for the Knights of Ren, a compartment for a captured LEGO minifigure, and two spring-loaded shooters to inspire creative play.”

Number five is General Grievous’s Starfighter (#75286) also from The Clone Wars, which costs $79.99. “ This 487-piece building set of the Separatist leader’s menacing craft comes with three LEGO minifigures — General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi and an Airborne Clone Trooper.”

Next-to-last is a new version of the classic AT-AT Walker (#75288) from The Empire Strikes Back, which costs $159.99 and “is a massive 1,276-piece build, featuring a cockpit for three LEGO minifigures, foldout panels, spring-loaded shooters, a speeder bike, winch, and bottom hatch so Luke can throw in a thermal detonator. The set includes six minifigures: Luke Skywalker, General Veers, two AT-AT Drivers, and two Snowtroopers.”

Lastly, the awesome-looking 775-piece Death Star Final Duel (#75291) costs $99.99 and re-creates Emperor Palpatine’s throne room from Return of the Jedi. It also “includes minifigure Force-jump function, collapsing stairs and bridge, rotating throne, and a reactor shaft. This release comes with five minifigures — Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine with lightsabers, plus two Imperial Royal Guards with Force pikes.”

These new LEGO Star Wars sets will be released on September 1. For more information, be sure to visit StarWars.com.