Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is Getting Its Own LEGO Set – The Resistance I-TS Transport

Ever since the immersive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area was announced for Disney Parks, a certain subset of fans have crossed their fingers we might see some representation of the land, its character, and vehicles in LEGO’s Star Wars line. Today that wish became a reality with the reveal of the LEGO Star Wars Resistance IT-S Transport, directly inspired by the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

The LEGO Star Wars Resistance IT-S Transport building set includes the ship (which guests can actually step aboard as part of the Rise of the Resistance experience at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) plus minifigures representing Resistance spy Vi Moradi, Mon Calamari communications officer Lieutenant Bek, a black astromech droid (as featured in a different part of the attraction), and a GNK-series power droid.

What’s happening:

LEGO has revealed the upcoming Star Wars Resistance I-TS Transport building set (#75293), inspired by the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney Parks.

The set will include 932 pieces and costs $99.99 on LEGO.com

Minifigures include Galaxy’s Edge characters Vi Moradi, Lieutenant Bek, an Astromech Droid, and a GNK Power Droid.

The LEGO Star Wars Resistance I-TS Transport set will be released on September 1.

What they’re saying:

LEGO: “Young Resistance fighters can play out heroic missions with this LEGO® brick-built model of the Resistance I-TS Transport (75293) from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – a new land at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort. The top of the shuttle lifts off and the sides open for easy play, and there are 4 rotating stud shooters by the cockpit and 4 rear stud shooters for battle action.”

MORE IMAGES: