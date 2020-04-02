501st Legion Clone Troopers Star Wars Minifigure Pack / Building Set Announced by LEGO

by | Apr 2, 2020 12:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The battle between the Republic and the Separatists is coming to LEGO form in a way that fans have been anticipating for a long time. The 501st Legion of clone troopers, in the period prior to the battalion becoming known as “Vader’s Fist” under the Galactic Empire, will take up arms against the battle droids of the Trade Federation in a newly unveiled LEGO building set.

LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers was revealed today in a news post on StarWars.com, and fans are already going wild in celebration of this announcement. As you can see by the images above and below, there’s a lot to be excited about in this set for fans of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and the Star Wars prequel trilogy era in general.

What’s happening:

  • LEGO has announced the 285-piece Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers building set (#75280).
  • The set retails for $29.99 in the US and includes buildable versions of the AT-RT Walker and BARC Speeder.
  • Included LEGO minifigures are three Clone Troopers, a Jet Trooper, and two Trade Federation Battle Droids.

What they’re saying:

  • StarWars.com: “Get ready to blast some clankers, LEGO style. In a most welcome surprise, The LEGO Group unveiled today the LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit — a new set celebrating the elite soldiers of the Republic, long requested by fans.”
  • Wookieepedia: “501st Legion is also the name of a fan costuming organization formed in 1997. The group originally intended to re-create accurate stormtrooper costumes but has expanded to include Sith Lords, bounty hunters and other villains from the film series, encompassing EU source material as well as canonical ones. The group actively does charity and volunteer work for a number of organizations, currently consists of over 10,000 members worldwide, and was the inspiration for George Lucas to reference the organization in official Star Wars canon.”

The LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers building kit will become available on Saturday, August 1. You can also pre-order this set now at LEGO.com.

 
 
Send this to a friend