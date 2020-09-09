Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Save 30% on Select Merchandise Starting September 15

For a limited time, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy even more savings on select merchandise at the Resort. Disney is giving APs a chance to save 30% while they stock up for the holidays.

What’s Happening:

Starting next week, Disney is offering Annual Passholders the opportunity to save 30% on select merchandise.

The limited time offer is good at Walt Disney World Resort owned-and-operated merchandise locations from September 15 through October 29, 2020.

Now is the perfect time for Passholders to get a jump start on holiday, birthday, or anniversary shopping (or just a much needed treat for themselves) with the extra discount!

Remember when shopping, guests must present a valid annual pass card and government-issued photo ID at time of purchase to receive a discount.

Good to Know:

Discount is for personal use only and may not be used to purchase merchandise with the intent to resell the merchandise.

Discount does not apply to Walt Disney World Resort Operating Participant locations, including but not limited to: The Disney Store Disney’s Character Premiere Disney’s Character Warehouse Cast Connection Any other locations or kiosks that are not owned and operated by the owners of Walt Disney World Resort.

Discount is not valid on certain items including: Ticket media Disney Gift Cards Park admissions Outdoor vending Personalization Special orders Purchase-with-purchase offers Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

For the full list of rules and restrictions please visit the Walt Disney World website