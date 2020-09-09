Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Save 30% on Select Merchandise Starting September 15

For a limited time, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy even more savings on select merchandise at the Resort. Disney is giving APs a chance to save 30% while they stock up for the holidays.
What’s Happening:
- Starting next week, Disney is offering Annual Passholders the opportunity to save 30% on select merchandise.
- The limited time offer is good at Walt Disney World Resort owned-and-operated merchandise locations from September 15 through October 29, 2020.
- Now is the perfect time for Passholders to get a jump start on holiday, birthday, or anniversary shopping (or just a much needed treat for themselves) with the extra discount!
- Remember when shopping, guests must present a valid annual pass card and government-issued photo ID at time of purchase to receive a discount.
Good to Know:
- Discount is for personal use only and may not be used to purchase merchandise with the intent to resell the merchandise.
- Discount does not apply to Walt Disney World Resort Operating Participant locations, including but not limited to:
- The Disney Store
- Disney’s Character Premiere
- Disney’s Character Warehouse
- Cast Connection
- Any other locations or kiosks that are not owned and operated by the owners of Walt Disney World Resort.
- Discount is not valid on certain items including:
- Ticket media
- Disney Gift Cards
- Park admissions
- Outdoor vending
- Personalization
- Special orders
- Purchase-with-purchase offers
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique/Savi’s Workshop—Handbuilt Lightsabers/Droid Depot packages
- For the full list of rules and restrictions please visit the Walt Disney World website.