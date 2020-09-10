Disneyland Cancels Candlelight Ceremony for 2020 Holiday Season

The holiday season is just around the corner and unfortunately Disneyland has had to scratch one of their seasonal favorites. The park’s Candlelight Ceremony for the 2020 holiday season has been cancelled, according to the Orange County Register.
- The beloved annual event features several choir groups and a surprise celebrity narrator as they come together on a stage in front of Disneyland’s train station to tell the story of Christmas.
- The Candlelight Ceremony drew crowds of hundreds of invited community members who would fill a seating area in the park’s Town Square, as well as guests who would fill standing room.
- Disneyland was reportedly unable to commit to the monthslong planning process the ceremony required without a clear understanding of when theme parks will be able to reopen in California.
- The news comes just days after Walt Disney World announced their holiday plans for 2020, which do not include EPCOT’s annual Candlelight Processional or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom.
- Disneyland’s Candlelight Ceremony tradition began in 1958 as a way for Walt Disney to show his gratitude for the Orange County community.