Winter Holiday Season Kicks Off at Walt Disney World November 6th Without Very Merry or Candlelight Events

The 2020 holiday season is almost upon us this year’s celebrations will undoubtedly look different from previous events. Walt Disney World will still be sprinkling their magical touches across the Resort with their winter celebrations starting on November 6th.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is preparing for the start of the winter holiday season by teasing fans with some of the magical wonderland experiences coming to the Resort.

Today the Disney Parks Blog

Disney is making it possible for guests to enjoy the wonder and excitement of the holiday season, while maintaining current health and safety measures.

From November 6-December 30, 2020 guests will delight in: Festive holiday decor adorning the Resort Themed merchandise Seasonal food & beverage offerings Live entertainment

Holiday magic will be in full force at the four theme parks and Disney Springs

There are plenty more details about this festival to come, so stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog

On Hiatus:

Amid all the changes that 2020 has brought, among them is how Disney Parks hosts events.

This year Walt Disney World will not be presenting any of their holiday experiences that draw big crowds including: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Magic Kingdom Candlelight Processional at EPCOT



Holiday Magic at Disney Parks:

Even though some special events won’t be offered this year, guests will be able to enjoy festive experiences at each park.

Magic Kingdom

Character cavalcades will take on a special holiday twist, with Christmas friends on festive floats in their holiday finest.

Main Street Philharmonic

When night falls, Cinderella Castle will be transformed with a rotating series of designs including a whimsical Christmas sweater and a regal overlay of red, green and gold ornamentation. This will be in place of the Castle Dream Lights.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Minnie Mouse will be hosting a yuletide gathering for all her friends at Hollywood & Vine starting November 6th. Santa Goofy will be there, along with Minnie and more in their holiday best!

EPCOT:

Starting a bit later in the season, on November 27th, Disney will celebrate highlights from the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Holiday kitchens will return around World Showcase promenade with favorites like American Holiday Table featuring Slow-roasted Turkey with Stuffing Bavaria Holiday Kitchen with dishes like Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl

At World ShowPlace returning group, JOYFUL!, will present a journey through R&B, Gospel, contemporary and traditional Christmas and holiday music.

The Voices of Liberty

Disney Springs

Guests will discover Christmas around every corner as they come across a collection of elaborately-decorated Disney Christmas trees spread throughout the district.

In the evening, guests visiting areas within Town Center, West Side and The Landing will encounter a magical snowfall, adding an extra touch of wonder to their holiday shopping.

Jock Lindsey will once again be turning his hangar bar into Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar

Disney Resorts

Disney Resort hotels will also be decked out for the holidays, with their lobbies featuring iconic trees and other festive flourishes. However, to safely maintain social distance guidelines, gingerbread displays will not return to the Resort hotels this year.