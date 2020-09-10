Disney’s Animal Kingdom Island Mercantile Merchandise Update 9/10

by | Sep 10, 2020 1:17 PM Pacific Time

Earlier today, we were at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a Park Walk and Talk, and while there, our own Jeremiah decided to beat the heat and enjoy some of the air conditioning of the Island Mercantile where numerous merchandise items caught his eye.

Apparently someone high up the executive ladder noted that Disney’s Animal Kingdom is scientifically proven to be 15 degrees warmer than any other park, and have now begun to offer pocket fans. We spotted two, one featuring the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and the other a multi-colored pattern featuring Mickey heads. Both fans were marked at $9.99

These shirts and tops definitely caught our eye as well, featuring either the Walt Disney World logo or Disney’s Animal Kingdom in various designs. These shirts and tops range from $24.99 – $36.99

We also spotted this Bing Bong button-down shirt, that will allow you to fly to the moon in comfort for $59.99

While Florida may not see long-sleeve weather as often as we’d like, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a collection of hoodies! The park’s icon, The Tree of Life gets some attention with this zip-up that features the park’s logo on the front, and the legendary park icon on the back for $54.99

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a park that is designed for the photographer. From beautiful mountains, to capturing the wildlife on the savannah. We found this unique photo frame featuring Mickey Mouse holding a pair of binoculars that will house your photos in the lenses.

The Florida sun shines bright on the savannah (as well as other parts of the park) and a baseball cap might be in order to provide some shade when we need it. Luckily, we found a few of those too for $27.99

Some safari/animal print bottoms would be great for lounging around the hotel room after a long adventurous day at the park, or even back at home! We found this pair for $39.99

And of course, nearly every store at the Walt Disney World Resort right now contains, one or both of these next items. Loungefly Bags and Spirit Jerseys! Island Mercantile features both! A sequined animal print loungefly bag that also sports the iconic mouse ears for $90.00 and a unique spirit jersey that reads “Disney’s Animal Kingdom” (in lieu of the usual “Walt Disney World”) with different animal patterns in each of the letters for $69.99

These are just a few of the items that grabbed our attention at the Island Mercantile at Disney’s Animal Kingdom but there is still plenty more to see if you’re heading to the park!

