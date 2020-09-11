Marvel Comics’ “Children of the Atom #1” Set to Debut January 2021

“I have never known a world without mutants and the X-Men, and to be able to create characters that would become part of the canon is WILD. What makes the new cast special to me is that they are reflective of a lot of people I know who look up to what the X-Men stand for, and have taken it upon themselves to further those ideals. These kids are exactly the kids who, in real life, have posters of Storm and Wolverine in their rooms, who grew up seeing them as heroes and want to live up to that.”