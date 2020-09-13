“Animaniacs” Celebrates 27th Anniversary With Sneak Peak of Upcoming Hulu Original Series

In celebration of the 27th anniversary of Animaniacs, Hulu has shared a teaser for the animated series revival that starts streaming November 20th.

What’s Happening:

Hulu Animaniacs .

. The original series premiered on September 13th, 1993, on Fox Kids and the video is in celebration of the show’s “25 +2” anniversary.

The teaser includes an animatic of what could become the new series’ opening scene.

Original voice actors are returning to their roles for the series and the video shows the following actors behind the microphone. Rob Paulsen – Yakko and Pinky Jess Harnell – Wakko Tress MacNeille – Dot Maurice Lamarche – Brain

The first bit of animation from the revival is also revealed in a swipe that goes from the original opening credits to a bit from the new version, which keeps all of the character design esthetics the same.

The classic Animaniacs series is now streaming on Hulu.

series is now streaming on Hulu. The new Animaniacs will premiere November 20th as a Hulu Original.