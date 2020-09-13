“Animaniacs” Celebrates 27th Anniversary With Sneak Peak of Upcoming Hulu Original Series

In celebration of the 27th anniversary of Animaniacs, Hulu has shared a teaser for the animated series revival that starts streaming November 20th.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released a behind-the-scenes video for their exclusive revival of Warner Bros’ Animaniacs.
- The original series premiered on September 13th, 1993, on Fox Kids and the video is in celebration of the show’s “25 +2” anniversary.
- The teaser includes an animatic of what could become the new series’ opening scene.
- Original voice actors are returning to their roles for the series and the video shows the following actors behind the microphone.
- Rob Paulsen – Yakko and Pinky
- Jess Harnell – Wakko
- Tress MacNeille – Dot
- Maurice Lamarche – Brain
- The first bit of animation from the revival is also revealed in a swipe that goes from the original opening credits to a bit from the new version, which keeps all of the character design esthetics the same.
- The classic Animaniacs series is now streaming on Hulu.
- The new Animaniacs will premiere November 20th as a Hulu Original.