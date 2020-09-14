2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Winners from the Walt Disney Company

Tonight, a 5-night streaming event where the winners of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are announced began. We will live update this page as the event goes on, listing winners that represent all the arms of the Walt Disney Company. A complete list of nominees from the company can be found here.

Winners Announced on Monday, 9/14/2020:

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds • National Geographic • Ignition Creative Erin Newsome, Executive Producer Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer Meghan Gleason, Producer Matt Wizan, Producer Tatiana Villegas, Producer

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

The Cave – National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Cinematography by Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by Mohammed Eyad

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program