2020 Emmy Nominations Announced This Morning, Our List of Nominations for the Walt Disney Company

Earlier today, SNL alum Leslie Jones took to the virtual stage for a presentation alongside Josh Gad (Frozen, Central Park), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason, Orphan Black), and Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black).

The presentation didn’t last too long but it still gave viewers some surprises (as well as some that weren’t so surprising) with the nominees for the year.

The Walt Disney Company made numerous appearances in the lists today, with recurring favorites such as black-ish, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and even newer entries like Disney+’s The Mandolorian.

The Emmys will air on ABC Live on September 20th at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here are the nominees for the 2020 Emmys that represent the various arms of the Walt Disney Company:

Outstanding Lead Actor Comedy Series Anthony Anderson black-ish Ramy Youssef Ramy



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Tracee Ellis Ross black-ish



Outstanding Variety Talk Series Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Billy Porter Pose Sterling K. Brown This is Us ( 20th Century Fox TV)



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Paul Mescal Normal People



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Cate Blanchett Mrs. America Kerry Washington Little Fires Everywhere



Outstanding Limited Series Little Fires Everywhere Mrs. America



Outstanding Comedy Series What We Do in the Shadows



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen on Central Park Taika Waititi as IG-11 on The Mandalorian Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph and Todd on The Simpsons Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain on The Simpsons



Outstanding Animated Program Bob’s Burgers “Pig Trouble in Little Tina” The Simpsons “Thanksgiving of Horror”



Outstanding Short Form Animated Program Forky Asks a Question :



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) The Handmaid's Tale • Household • Hulu



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+ What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • Collaboration • Witches • FX Networks



Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC • Done + Dusted Misty Buckley, Production Designer Joe Celli, Art Director Jason Howard, Set Decorator Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times • ABC The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Jason Sherwood, Production Designer Alana Billingsley, Art Director



Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks • FX Productions Gayle Keller, Casting by Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By Sara Kay, CSA



Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series The Handmaid's Tale • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by Robin D. Cook, CSA



Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special Mrs. America Normal People • Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC Casting by Louise Kiely,



Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer



Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography Baz Idoine, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie Devs • Episode 7 • FX Networks • FX Productions Rob Hardy, BSC, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program The Cave Sea Of Shadows



Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic • BBC Studios Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Danny Day, Director of Photography Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography



Outstanding Period Costumes Mrs. America • Shirley • FX Networks • FX Productions Bina Daigeler, Costume Designer Erin Byrne, Assistant Costume Designer Bettina Seifert, Costume Supervisor Erika Larner, Costume Supervisor Mila Hermanovski, Assistant Costume Designer Eileen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer Pose • Acting Up • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer Nicky Smith, Assistant Costume Designer Alexa DeFazio, Assistant Costume Designer Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor



Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes The Handmaid's Tale • Household • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Natalie Bronfman, Costume Designer Helena Davis Perry, Costume Supervisor Christina Cattle, Assistant Costume Designer The Mandalorian • Chapter 3: The Sin • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Joseph Porro, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer Lauren Silvestri, Assistant Costume Designer



Outstanding Contemporary Costumes black-ish • Hair Day • ABC • ABC Studios Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer The Politician • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production Lou Eyrich, Supervising Costume Designer Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Design



Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC • BBC Studios Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer Steven Lee, Costume Designer Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer



Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series The Great • The Great (Pilot) • Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television Matt Shakman, Directed by Modern Family • Finale Part 2 • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television Directed By Gail Mancuso Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov • Hulu • A24 Television Directed by Ramy Youssef



Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine Directed By Lynn Shelton Normal People • Episode 5 • Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC Directed by Lenny Abrahamson



Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Pamela Fryman, Directed by Andy Fisher, Directed by



Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Feras Fayyad, Directed by



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Andrew S. Eisen, Editor The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Jeff Seibenick, Editor



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • FX Networks • FX Productions Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor Dane McMaster, Editor



Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series The Conners



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie Mrs. America • Phyllis • FX Networks • FX Productions Robert Komatsu, ACE, Editor



Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic • BBC Studios Matt Edwards, Editor Jennifer Nelson, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor Matt Mercer, Additional Editor Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor Michael Swingler, Additional Editor



Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling black-ish • Hair Day • ABC • ABC Studios Araxi Lindsey, Department Head Hairstylist Robert C. Mathews lll, Additional Hairstylist Enoch Williams, Key Hairstylist The Handmaid's Tale • Liars • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist Ewa Latak-Cynk, Co-Department Head Hairstylist The Politician • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Havana Prats, Hairstylist This Is Us • Strangers: Part Two • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television Michael Peter Reitz, Department Head Hairstylist Katherine Rees, Key Hairstylist Germicka Barclay, Additional Hairstylist Renia Green-Edittorio, Additional Hairstylist Corey Hill, Additional Hairstylist



Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling Pose • Worth It • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist Liliana Meyrick, Hairstylist Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist Jessie Mojica, Hairstylist Charlene Belmond, Hairstylist



Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program A Celebration Of The Music From Coco • Disney+ • Eventvision, Inc. Jennifer Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist Yvonne Kupka, Key Hairstylist Kimi Messina, Additional Hairstylist Gail Ryan, Additional Hairstylist Amber Maher, Hairstylist Yiotis Panayiotou, Hairstylist Meg Massey, Hairstylist Dancing With The Stars • Episode 2802 • ABC • BBC Studios Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist Gail Ryan, Hairstylist Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist Jennifer Guerrero, Hairstylist Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist Amber Maher, Hairstylist Pat ricia Pineda, Hairstylist The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Anthony Wilson, Department Head Hairstylist Barbara Cantu, Key Hairstylist Paula Ashby, Hairstylist Vickie Mynes, Hairstylist Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist Gail Ryan, Hairstylist Iraina Crenshaw, Hairstylist Luke O'Connor, Hairstylist



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And Music From Kanye West • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot Christian Hibbard, Lighting Designer Bill Peets, Lighting Director Kille Knobel, Lighting Director James Worman, Lighting Director



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer Noah Mitz, Lighting Director Michael Berger, Lighting Director Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director Ben Green, Lighting Director



Outstanding Main Title Design Godfather Of Harlem • EPIX • ABC Signature Studios Mason Nicoll, Creative Director/Editor Peter Pak, Designer/Lead Animator/Art Director Giovana Pham, Designer Cisco Torres, Animator The Politician • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production Heidi Berg, Creative Director Felix Soletic, Creative Director Carlo Sa, Lead Designer Yongsub Song, Lead Animator Joe Paniagua, 3D Artist Rachel Fowler, Editor



Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) The Handmaid's Tale • Mayday • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist The Politician • The Assassination Of Payton Hobart • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production Autumn Butler, Department Head Makeup Artist Caitlin Martini Emery, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Debra Schrey, Makeup Artist Emma Burton, Makeup Artist



Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) American Horror Story: 1984 • The Lady In White • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television Carleigh Herbert, Department Head Makeup Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Melissa "Mo" Meinhart, Makeup Artist Lawrence Mercado, Makeup Artist Pose • Acting Up • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist Chris Milone, Makeup Artist Deja Smith, Makeup Artist Jessica Padilla, Makeup Artist



Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) Dancing With The Stars • Disney Night • ABC • BBC Studios Zena Shteysel Green, Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist Nadege Schoenfeld, Additional Makeup Artist The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC • Done + Dusted Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Julie Socash, Makeup Artist Valerie Hunt, Makeup Artist Tym Buacharen, Makeup Artist Jennifer Nigh, Makeup Artist Robin Beauchesne, Makeup Artist The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Jill Cady, Key Makeup Artist Peter D'Oliveira, Makeup Artist Zena Shteysel, Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Makeup Artist James MacKinnon, Makeup Artist Debra Huss-Humphries, Makeup Artist



Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special American Horror Story: 1984 • True Killers • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television Mike Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer The Mandalorian • Chapter 6: The Prisoner • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist Alexei Dmit riew, Key Makeup Artist Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist Sabrina Castro, Makeup Artist Pose • Love's In Need Of Love Today • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions David Presto, Prosthetic Designer Greg Pikulski, Additional Makeup Effects Artist Brett Schmidt, Additional Makeup Effects Artist Lisa Forst, Additional Makeup Effects Artist Keith Palmer, Additional Makeup Effects Artist



Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Ludwig Göransson, Composer



Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer Isabella Summers, Composer Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks • FX Productions Kris Bowers, Score by



Outstanding Music Direction The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Rickey Minor, Music Director



Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics This Is Us • Strangers / Song Title: Memorized • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music Wu-Tang: An American Saga



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Ramy • Hulu • A24 Television Mahershala Ali as Sheikh Malik



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series The Handmaid's Tale • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series The Handmaid's Tale • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Samira Wiley as Moira



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Modern Family • Legacy • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon This Is Us • After The Fire • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series The Politician • Vienna • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series The Handmaid's Tale • God Bless The Child • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Alexis Bledel as Emily How To Get Away With Murder This Is Us • Flip A Coin • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke



Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks • FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome



Outstanding Narrator The Imagineering Story



Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television Barbara Corcoran, Host Mark Cuban, Host Lori Greiner, Host Daymond John, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Kevin O'Leary, Host



Outstanding Variety Talk Series Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot



Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences



Outstanding Short Form Variety Series Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues • YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot Jimmy Kimmel, Executive Producer Jill Leiderman, Executive Producer Molly McNearney, Co-Executive Producer Tony Romero, Supervising Producer Seth Weidner, Supervising Producer Danny Ricker, Producer



Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds • National Geographic • Ignition Creative Erin Newsome, Executive Producer Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer Meghan Gleason, Producer Matt Wizan, Producer Tatiana Villegas, Producer Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks • More Media Inc. Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer Sally Daws, Executive Producer Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, Producer Tanase Popa, Producer



Original Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special The World According To Jeff Goldblum



Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Kirstine Barfod, Produced by Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by



Outstanding Structured Reality Program Shark Tank



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor James Spencer, Dialogue Editor Richard Quinn, ADR Editor Richard Gould, Foley Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Ryan Rubin, Music Editor Ronni Brown, Foley Artist Jana Vance, Foley Artist What We Do In The Shadows • The Return • FX Networks • FX Productions Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor Angelina Faulkner, Dialogue Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Sam C. Lewis, Foley Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special American Horror Story: 1984 • Camp Redwood • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor Pat rick Hogan, Dialogue Editors Sam Munoz, Foley Editor David Klotz, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist Devs • Episode 3 • FX Networks • FX Productions Glenn Freemantle, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ben Barker, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor Gillian Dodders, Dialogue Editor James Wichall, Dialogue Editor Danny Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor Robert Malone, Sound Effects Editor Dayo James, Sound Effects Editor Nicholas Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor Lily Blazewicz, Foley Editor Emilie O'Connor, ADR Editor



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie American Horror Story: 1984 • Camp Redwood • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television Alex Altman, Production Mixer Joe Earle, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Doug Andham, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer Devs • Episode 3 • FX Networks • FX Productions Lisa Piñero, CAS, Production Mixer Mitch Low, Production Mixer Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer Glen Gathard, Foley Mixer



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Shawn Holden, Production Mixer Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer Modern Family • Finale Part 1 • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television Stephen Tibbo, CAS, Production Mixer Srdjan Popovic, Production Mixer Brian R. Harman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Peter Bawiec, Re-Recording Mixer Dean Okrand, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer Tommy Vicari, Orchest ra Music Mixer Biff Dawes, Music Mixer Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Pat rick Baltzell, House P.A. Mixer Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio John Perez, VO Mixer Marc Repp, Music Mix Engineer Thomas Pesa, Orchest ra Monitor Mixer



Outstanding Special Visual Effects The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Supervisor Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor



Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role Devs • Episode 8 • FX Networks • FX Productions Andrew Whitehurst, VFX Supervisor Sarah Tulloch, VFX Producer Anne Akande, VFX Producer [DNEG] Sam Townend, VFX Co-Producer Giacomo Mineo, On-Set VFX Supervisor [DNEG] Tom Hales, CG Supervisor [DNEG] George Kyparissous, FX Supervisor [DNEG] Stafford Lawrence, Animation Supervisor [DNEG] Jon Uriate, Lead Compositor [DNEG] The Handmaid's Tale • Household • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Stephen Lebed, VFX Producer Brendan Taylor, VFX Supervisor Leo Bovell, VFX Supervisor Rob Greb, Compositing Supervisor Gwen Zhang, Senior Compositor Marlis Coto, Compositor Stephen Wagner, Lead FX Artist Josh Clark, CG Supervisor James Minett, CG Lead Artist Tales From The Loop • Loop • Prime Video • Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios Andrea Knoll, Visual Effects Producer Ashley Bernes, Visual Effects Supervisor Eduardo Anton, Compositing Supervisor Julien Hery, Visual Effects Supervisor, Rodeo FX Laurent Pancaccini, CG Supervisor, Rodeo FX Andrew Kowbell, Lead Compositor, Rodeo FX Alan Scott, Special Effects Supervisor, Legacy Effects David Piombino, Compositing Supervisor, Moving Picture Company Rajesh Kaushik, Lead Compositor, Moving Picture Company



Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator The Rookie



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David Byrne • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director Guy Jones, Senior Video Control Parker Bartlett, Camera Greg Grouwinkel, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera Kris Wilson, Camera Mark Gonzales, Camera Nick Gomez, Camera Bernd Reinhardt, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Steve Garrett, Camera



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special 2019 American Music Awards • ABC • dick clark productions, LLC Eric Becker, Technical Director John Pritchett, Screens Technical Director Guy Jones, Video Control Wes Steinberg, Video Cont rol Joe Bohman, Camera Ralph Bolton, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera David Levisohn, Camera Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Pittman, Camera Dave Plakos, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera John Pry, Camera Dan Webb, Camera Steve Thiel, Camera Easter Xua, Camera The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC • Done + Dusted Iqbal Hans, Technical Director Rod Wardell, Screens Technical Director Emilie Scaminaci, Video Control Michael Miatico, Video Control Damien Tuffereau, Camera Nathanial Havholm, Camera Freddy Frederick, Camera Salvatore Livia, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Easter Xua, Camera David Plakos, Camera Pat rick Gleason, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Eric Becker, Technical Director Kevin Faust, Video Control Ron Hirshman, Camera Ed Horton, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Jon Purdy, Camera Jimmy Velarde, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Greg Grouwinkel, Camera Randy Gomez Sr., Camera Andrew Ansnick, Camera The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Eric Becker, Technical Director John Pritchett, Technical Director Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director Terrence Ho, Video Cont rol Mark Sanford, Video Control Guy Jones, Video Control Robert Del Russo, Camera David Eastwood, Camera David Carline, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Dan Webb, Camera Shaun Harkins, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera Freddy Fredericks, Camera George Prince, Camera Ralph Bolton, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera David Plakos, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Rob Balton, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera



Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series The Great • The Great • Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television Tony McNamara, Written by What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration • FX Networks • FX Productions Sam Johnson, Written by Chris Marcil, Written by What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts • FX Networks • FX Productions Paul Simms, Written by What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run • FX Networks • FX Productions Stefani Robinson, Written by



Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special Mrs. America • Shirley • FX Networks • FX Productions Tanya Barfield, Written by Normal People • Episode 3 • Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC Sally Rooney, Written by Alice Birch, Written by