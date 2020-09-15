First Canopy Segment Installed on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom

View this post on Instagram

I’m excited to share these images of the very first canopy piece being installed at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom this morning! This is one of nearly 40 pieces that will create a dramatic “curved wave” canopy, known as the Upload Conduit, which will flow organically over Guests as they race underneath on their Lightcycles. I’m proud of all the work our Imagineers have put into this @WaltDisneyWorld attraction so far, and the exciting work ahead to bring the Grid to life in Tomorrowland! Continue to follow us here for more progress. #Imagineering #MagicKingdom