First Canopy Segment Installed on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom

Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley has given Disney Parks fans their first glimpse of the canopy being installed at Magic Kingdom for TRON Lightcycle / Run.
I’m excited to share these images of the very first canopy piece being installed at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom this morning! This is one of nearly 40 pieces that will create a dramatic “curved wave” canopy, known as the Upload Conduit, which will flow organically over Guests as they race underneath on their Lightcycles. I’m proud of all the work our Imagineers have put into this @WaltDisneyWorld attraction so far, and the exciting work ahead to bring the Grid to life in Tomorrowland! Continue to follow us here for more progress. #Imagineering #MagicKingdom
What’s Happening:
- Another construction milestone was just met with the installation of the first piece of canopy for TRON Lightcycle / Run.
- The roller coaster-type ride coming to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World first debuted at Shanghai Disneyland as the centerpiece of their Tomorrowland.
- The caption on Zach Ridley’s photos states that this is the first of almost forty pieces that will create the curved wave design of the canopy.
- Earlier this year, Disney released a “Ride & Learn” video of TRON Lightcycle / Run from Shanghai, which gives Guests a good sense of what the Walt Disney World version will be like when this indoor/outdoor coaster opens.
- TRON Lightcycle / Run is expected to open sometime in 2021.