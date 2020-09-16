ABC Orders Drama “Rebel” Straight to Series, Katey Sagal to Star

by | Sep 16, 2020 5:26 PM Pacific Time

Katey Sagal will star in ABC’s new drama series Rebel inspired by the real Erin Brockovich. The network has ordered the program straight to series and plans to debut the show in 2021.

Katey Sagal via Deadline

Katey Sagal via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has ordered the drama Rebel straight to series to debut in 2021. The premiere episode is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr.
  • The series is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.
  • ABC ordered the pilot for Rebel this past June.

What They’re Saying:

  • Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “Erin Brockovich has never stopped the extraordinary work she does fighting for her clients like they’re family, and Krista Vernoff’s take on her life today in Rebel is undeniable. Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as Rebel and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the rest of the phenomenal cast, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them.”
  • Krista Vernoff: “The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description. Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her. I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing. I could not be more excited about the series order for Rebel, and I’m so grateful for the support of Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and all my partners at Walt Disney Television and ABC.”
  • Erin Brockovich: “Rebel is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series. The name Rebel oozes self-empowerment, courage and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast.”

The series stars:

  • Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello
  • John Corbett as Grady Bello
  • James Lesure as Benji
  • Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy
  • Tamala Jones as Lona
  • Ariela Barer as Ziggie
  • Kevin Zegers as Nate
  • Sam Palladio as Luke
  • Andy Garcia as Cruz

Creative Team:

  • Rebel is executive produced by:
    • Krista Vernoff
    • Alexandre Schmitt
    • Erin Brockovich
    • John Davis
    • John Fox
    • Andrew Stearn
  • The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television
 
 
