ABC Cancels Three Pilots, Still Plans to Shoot Several Others

ABC has made several decisions regarding their upcoming slate of pilots, which were all shut down due to COVID-19, with several still in their plans to begin shooting, according to Variety.
- ABC has scrapped pilots for dramas The Brides and Thirtysomething(else) the comedy series Valley Trash.
- The Brides was set to be a female-led vampire soap opera with Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa writing.
- Thirtysomething(else), which was ordered back in January, was planned as a sequel series to the dramedy Thirtysomething, with the original creators and much of the original cast returning.
- On the other side of things, ABC has picked up actor options and still plans to shoot the pilots for the dramas Rebel and Harlem’s Kitchen as well as comedies Bossy, Home Economics and Work Wife.
- Rebel stars Katey Sagal and is based on the life of Erin Brockovich.
- Harlem’s Kitchen is an ensemble drama featuring Delroy Lindo and is inspired by chef Marcus Samuelsson.
- Bossy comes from producer Shana Goldberg-Meehan.
- Home Economics stars Topher Grace.
- Work Wife is based on the relationship between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
- ABC is also moving Adopted, Triage and National Parks Service to what the network is now calling second cycle.
- Decision are yet to be announced for dramas Prospect and Wreckage as well as the untitled comedy from Emily Kapnek and Dean Holland.
- As of this moment, ABC is planning to have most of its scripted lineup ready to go for the fall.