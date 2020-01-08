ABC Orders Pilot for Sequel to “thirtysomething”

Deadline reports that ABC just ordered a pilot for a sequel to the 1987 drama thirtysomething.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has ordered a pilot for a sequel series to thirtysomething.
- The original series ran from 1987 to 1991 on ABC prior to the Disney acquisition.
- Series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are overseeing the pilot for the sequel.
- Original cast members Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) are returning for the pilot and potential series.
- The premise involves the children of the characters from the original show who are now in their thirties.
- thirtysomething was produced by MGM TV, who is producing the pilot for this sequel.
More ABC Stories:
- ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty” to Premiere on April 6
- ABC Orders Pilot for Brides of Dracula Inspired “The Brides” from “Riverdale” Creator
- ABC News to Air 2-Hour Special and 8-Part Podcast on Jeffrey Epstein and the Women Who Survived His Crimes
- ABC Puts Romantic Anthology Series “Epic” From “Once Upon a Time” Creators Into Development
- ABC Gives Script Commitment to Family Comedy “Bridges”