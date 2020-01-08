ABC Orders Pilot for Sequel to “thirtysomething”

Deadline reports that ABC just ordered a pilot for a sequel to the 1987 drama thirtysomething.

What’s Happening:

ABC has ordered a pilot for a sequel series to thirtysomething .

. The original series ran from 1987 to 1991 on ABC prior to the Disney acquisition.

Series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are overseeing the pilot for the sequel.

Original cast members Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) are returning for the pilot and potential series.

The premise involves the children of the characters from the original show who are now in their thirties.

thirtysomething was produced by MGM TV, who is producing the pilot for this sequel.

