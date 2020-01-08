ABC Orders Pilot for Brides of Dracula Inspired “The Brides” from “Riverdale” Creator

According to Deadline, ABC has ordered a pilot for a potential new series called The Brides, a modern-day reimagining of Dracula from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, producer of Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

What’s Happening:

ABC has ordered a pilot for The Brides .

. The premise is described as “A sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula ,” a series about three powerful female vampires and their nontraditional family inspired by the Brides of Dracula.

,” a series about three powerful female vampires and their nontraditional family inspired by the Brides of Dracula. The show was previously in development at NBC and this is a new take on the project.

The series is created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who has had recent success on The CW with Riverdale and on Netflix with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , both inspired by characters from Archie Comics.

and on Netflix with , both inspired by characters from Archie Comics. Maggie Kiley ( American Horror Story, Riverdale ) is set to direct the pilot.

) is set to direct the pilot. The pilot is being produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and ABC Studios.

More ABC Stories: