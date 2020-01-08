ABC Orders Pilot for Brides of Dracula Inspired “The Brides” from “Riverdale” Creator

According to Deadline, ABC has ordered a pilot for a potential new series called The Brides, a modern-day reimagining of Dracula from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, producer of Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has ordered a pilot for The Brides.
- The premise is described as “A sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula,” a series about three powerful female vampires and their nontraditional family inspired by the Brides of Dracula.
- The show was previously in development at NBC and this is a new take on the project.
- The series is created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who has had recent success on The CW with Riverdale and on Netflix with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, both inspired by characters from Archie Comics.
- Maggie Kiley (American Horror Story, Riverdale) is set to direct the pilot.
- The pilot is being produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and ABC Studios.
