ABC Gives Script Commitment to Family Comedy “Bridges”

ABC has given a script commitment to a new multi-camera Latina family comedy called Bridges, according to Deadline.
- Bridges follows a family of “strong Texas Latinas who have their world turned upside down when they lose the beloved mother who held their family together, and are left with the white, conservative father they blame for tearing the family apart.”
- The new series comes from writer Aaron Serna, Jaime Davila’s Campanario Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV.
- Serna also executive produces the new series along with Campanario Entertainment’s Davila and Rico Martinez while Sebastian Jones will serve as showrunner.
- 20th Century Fox TV and Campanario Entertainment will co-produce.
