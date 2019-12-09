ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Welcomes the Director and Cast of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ During a Prime-Time Special Airing Monday, Dec. 16

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! welcomes the director and cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during a prime-time special: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special,’ airing Monday, Dec. 16.
What’s Happening:
- ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to welcome the director and cast of the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in a special prime-time show airing Monday, Dec. 16th (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST).
- Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special will feature director JJ Abrams and cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and Keri Russell.
- ABC programming can be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
- Recently, Jimmy Kimmel has let the cast of the Avengers take over the show, though Life After Darth: A Star Wars Special seems to be of a more traditional format fans are familiar with.
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters December 20, 2019, a few days after the special airs.
ICYMI:
- Disney has reportedly issued a warning that visuals and sustained flashing light sequences in the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, could affect those with photosensitive epilepsy,
- This is a very big month for Star Wars fans. Not only has Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also set to make its theatrical debut later this month. Those two debuts came together as the cast of the upcoming film previewed the new attraction before it opens in Disneyland.
- A patient with a terminal illness being treated at Rowan’s Hospice in Hampshire, England was treated to an incredibly special gift: a private advanced screening of the upcoming release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.