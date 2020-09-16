ABC Shares Animated “Black-ish” Character Art Ahead of October 4th Special Episode

ABC has shared the animated character art for their upcoming hour-long special episode of Black-ish. The whole Johnson family is here including Pops and Ruby who will venture into the 2-D world in the second half of the special that premieres on October 4th.
What’s Happening:
- The Johnson Family has gone back to the drawing board…that is, they’re getting an animated makeover for one very special episode of Black-ish!
- As previously announced, on Sunday, October 4th, ABC will air an hour-long, partially animated, Election-themed episode that’s separate from the upcoming seventh season.
- From Dre to youngest daughter Diane, the network previewed artwork of the family in all their animated glory.
About the Episodes:
“Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 pm EDT)
- Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration.
- “Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.
“Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 pm EDT)
- In a special animated episode, Dre’s colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups.
- “Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb.
- The animation is being produced by Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios and Rod Amador, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Big Jump Entertainment.
About Season Seven of Black-ish:
- In its upcoming seventh season, Black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.
- Season seven of Black-ish premieres on Wednesday, October 21st at 9:30 pm.