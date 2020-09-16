ABC Shares Animated “Black-ish” Character Art Ahead of October 4th Special Episode

ABC has shared the animated character art for their upcoming hour-long special episode of Black-ish. The whole Johnson family is here including Pops and Ruby who will venture into the 2-D world in the second half of the special that premieres on October 4th.

What’s Happening:

The Johnson Family has gone back to the drawing board…that is, they’re getting an animated makeover for one very special episode of Black-ish !

! As previously announced, on Sunday, October 4th, ABC will air an hour-long, partially animated, Election-themed episode that’s separate from the upcoming seventh season.

From Dre to youngest daughter Diane, the network previewed artwork of the family in all their animated glory.

About the Episodes:

“Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 pm EDT)

Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration.

“Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.

“Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 pm EDT)

In a special animated episode, Dre’s colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups.

“Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb.

The animation is being produced by Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios and Rod Amador, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Big Jump Entertainment.

