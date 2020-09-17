Walt Disney World Water Parks to Remain Closed Until March 7, 2021

While Walt Disney World has reopened its parks to guests it’s two water parks remain closed. At this time Disney doesn’t plan to reopen Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach until March 7, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach

Disney says they may adjust the proposed reopening date and will let guests know what to expect in a future update.

Since the Water Parks remain closed, Disney will be automatically issuing Platinum Plus and Premier Annual Passholders with water park access a partial refund.

Platinum Plus Passholders:

Platinum Plus Passholder, will receive a refund amount based on the price difference between the price paid for their Platinum Plus Pass and the price of a Platinum Annual Pass prorated by the number of days left on pass prior to water park reopening, according to the details as to when partial refunds apply and how they are calculated

Premier Passholders:

Premier Passholder, will receive a prorated refund based on the difference between a Walt Disney World Platinum Plus pass compared to the price of a Platinum pass prorated by the number of days left on their pass prior to Water Park reopening.

This excludes any additional extensions they may be eligible for due to the continued closure of Disneyland Resort details as to when partial refunds apply and how they are calculated

Passholders on the Monthly Payment Program:

For those on the Annual Pass monthly payment program, they will receive a lump sum refund as noted above; however, their ongoing monthly payment will not change.

What’s Not Changing:

The pass will still include admission to Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course.

If Disney water parks and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex reopen before passes expire, guests can visit them too.

Good to Know:

Refunds will be automatically processed for pass(es).

Guests do not need to take any additional action.

Refunds to the original form of payment can be expected by late October through early November 2020.

If the original form of payment is not available, guests should expect a check by late November.

Platinum Plus renewals are not available at this time, but existing Platinum Plus Passholders will have the ability to select from a variety of passes once it’s time for their pass renewal.

Tickets with Park Hopper Plus Option or Water Park & Sports Option:

If guests have a ticket that includes the Park Hopper Plus Option or Water Park & Sports Option, Disney is offering options including: Keep : Guests may use their current date-based ticket with the existing add-on options at other experiences available during their visit. Modify : Tickets, as well as Disney Resort hotel packages with tickets, may be modified. To discuss the options, please call the Disney Reservation Center. Cancel : If guests do not want to use their ticket, they also have the option of cancelling the ticket or package. To discuss the options, please call the Disney Reservation Center.

At this time, guests can purchase new tickets that include the Park Hopper Plus Option or Water Park and Sports Option for admission March 7 and later.

Disney will resume sales of Water Park annual passes and 1-Day Water Park Tickets at a later date.

Water Park Tickets:

Disney will automatically extend unused, unexpired 1-Day Disney Water Park tickets through December 31, 2021.

As an alternative, guests may instead choose to cancel their ticket.

Also, if guests are unable to visit by December 31, 2021, they may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date.

Water Park Annual Passes:

Water Parks and Water Parks After 2 annual passes will be automatically extended for the period in which both water parks were closed.

As an alternative, water park Passholders may instead choose to cancel their pass.

To choose this option, please call (407) 939-2732.