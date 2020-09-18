Marvel Studios Hires Directors for Disney+ “Ms. Marvel” Live-Action Series

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed four directors who will contribute to the upcoming Disney+ Original Series of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel.

What’s Happening:

As previously speculated Bad Boys for Life Ms. Marvel

In addition, two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and TV director Meera Menon will lend their talents to select episodes of the series.

The series is being written by Bisha K. Ali and centers around Kamala Khan, a fan-favorite Marvel Comics character and a central figure in the Marvel’s Avengers video game

Kamala Khan debuted in 2014 and is Marvel’s first Muslim character to be the star of their own title.

In addition to appearing in her own series, Kevin Feige has shared that Ms. Marvel will make appearances in future big screen Marvel Studios films.

No casting announcements have been made for the series at this time.

Marvel Studios is working on several other projects for Disney+ WandaVision