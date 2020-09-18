Marvel Studios Hires Directors for Disney+ “Ms. Marvel” Live-Action Series

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed four directors who will contribute to the upcoming Disney+ Original Series of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- As previously speculated, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo responsible for Bad Boys for Life, will be involved with Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel live-action series for Disney+.
- In addition, two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and TV director Meera Menon will lend their talents to select episodes of the series.
- The series is being written by Bisha K. Ali and centers around Kamala Khan, a fan-favorite Marvel Comics character and a central figure in the Marvel’s Avengers video game.
- Kamala Khan debuted in 2014 and is Marvel’s first Muslim character to be the star of their own title.
- In addition to appearing in her own series, Kevin Feige has shared that Ms. Marvel will make appearances in future big screen Marvel Studios films.
- No casting announcements have been made for the series at this time.
- Marvel Studios is working on several other projects for Disney+, including WandaVision, expected to start streaming this December.