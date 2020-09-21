Disney Announces Operational Changes to Polynesian Village Resort as Refurbishment Begins

As part of the refurbishment to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World, Disney has announced some changes in the operation for guests staying at the Villas and Bungalows.

What’s Happening:

.” While Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort remains closed to guests, the Villas and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort that are part of the Disney Vacation Club remain open to guests, but to allow for refurbishments the following changes are being implemented: On Sept. 28, the Front Desk area will move to a temporary location at Pago Pago, building #11­­­. The porte cochere and front entrance will be unavailable beginning Sept. 28. Please use the side and back entrances near Pineapple Lanai to access the Great Ceremonial House. Guests arriving by personal vehicle or Disney’s Magical Express will be directed to the right from the security kiosk. Operating hours will be adjusted for the following locations beginning Oct. 4: Kona Café: Sun.–Thu.: 7:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m., Fri. & Sat.: 7:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Moana Mercantile: 8 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Pineapple Lanai: 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Tambu Lounge: Sun.–Thu.: 2–9 p.m., Fri. & Sat.: 4–11 p.m.

Additionally, the monorail station at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be closed during this refurbishment work, beginning Nov. 2. It is anticipated that Disney will share more specific details regarding this in the near future.