Schedule Adjustment for Polynesian Village Resort Delays Reopening to Summer 2021

Walt Disney World has announced another schedule adjustment for the reopening of one of their Resort hotels. Polynesian Village Resort hotel will not open to guests this fall as originally planned, but has been pushed to summer 2021 to allow for refurbishment projects.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has once again postponed the reopening of the Polynesian Village Resort.

Announced earlier today, the tropical themed hotel will welcome guests in summer 2021 instead of October 4, 2020

Disney says schedule adjustment also allows them to complete some refurbishment work at the Resort hotel, including enhancements to the Great Ceremonial House and guest rooms.

Work is expected to begin in early October. More details and information about the changes will be shared in the future.

A Disney spokesperson told the Orlando Sentinel

.” The Villas and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will remain open during this refurbishment.

Other Disney Hotels Reopening:

Planned reopening dates for additional Disney Resort hotels will be as follows: September 21: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa October 14: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort November 1: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort



