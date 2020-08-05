Disney Parks Moms Panel Rebranded as planDisney

As major changes continue happening throughout 2020, even the Disney Moms Panel is getting a transformation! Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the information platform for Disney vacation planning has been rebranded as planDisney.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

Guests can now turn to planDisney for all of their Disney vacation planning

There is currently a searchable archive of more than 200,000 pieces of advice, answered by a group of specialists who have a wealth of knowledge on all things related to the Disney resorts.

planDisney Panelists are selected by Disney through a comprehensive search process and include: Moms Dads Grandparents Adults without kids

They come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences such as doctors, lawyers, teachers, entrepreneurs, yoga instructors and, most importantly, Disney guests.

While panelists are usually part of the team for one year, with the unprecedented changes of 2020, the current panelists will remain on for another year

How does it work?:

Guests looking for any information related to the Parks can visit planDisneypanel.com

Topics range from recent changes and updated policies, to tips for using the Disney Park Pass reservation system dining reservations

Panelists will answer questions about: Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort Disney Cruise Line Disney Vacation Club membership

Guests can find answers to their questions in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

For more information and vacation planning tips, visit the “Panel Extras” page which features videos, quick tips, top 10 lists, blog posts and more.