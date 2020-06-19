Current Disney Parks Moms Panel Extended Beyond 2020

As with so many other things this year, we have seen unprecedented decisions in many aspects of the tourism industry. We can add another to the list, with the current Disney Parks Moms Panel being extended for another year.

What’s Happening:

Launched in 2008, the Disney Parks Moms Panel has evolved from a simple, world-of-mouth forum to a highly sought-after source for questions and answers about Disney vacation destinations. It’s also grown to include a greater number of panelists who specialize in the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, and Disney Vacation Club. Each panelist was selected due to their undeniable passion for Disney vacations and their knowledge about a specific Disney vacation destination.

The Disney Parks Moms Panelists are passionate about helping Guests make the most of their Disney vacation. Sharing their real experience and heartfelt advice, they help families create memories that will last a lifetime.

Each year, Disney searches for new, enthusiastic and knowledgeable Guests to join this group of vacation planning pros. Since 2020 is unlike any year we’ve ever experienced, Disney is extending some of their current panelists for another year to provide stability to the program in an unstable time. As a result, Disney will not be seeking new panelists this fall.

Disney knows this will be disappointing if you were planning to submit an application this year, but they are looking forward to receiving your application in the future. Until then, the current Disney Parks Moms Panelists are there and are as eager to answer your questions about your next Disney vacation as we know many of you are about returning to the magic with your family, friends and loved ones.