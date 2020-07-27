Disney Delays Reopening of Polynesian Village Resort, Art of Animation to Fall 2020

Disney has adjusted the reopening dates of two of their resort hotels delaying them from summer to fall 2020.

What’s happening:

As the current Florida health climate continues to evolve, Walt Disney World has announced some delays to their scheduled hotel reopenings.

Disney says they are still taking a phased approach to reopening and have decided the best course of action is to adjust opening dates for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

Originally, Polynesian Village and Art of Animation were scheduled to open August 12, now both resorts will reopen in the fall. Planned reopening dates for additional Disney Resort hotels will be as follows: July 29: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort August 24: Disney’s Yacht Club Resort September 21: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa October 4: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort October 14: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort November 1: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Previously, Disney had announced that Beach Club and BoardWalk Inn would open on August 24th and October 1st respectively.

Both resorts will remain closed until further notice as they continue to reevaluate their reopening timeline.

