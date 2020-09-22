Halloween-Themed Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends Return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay October 3

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this October for a safe and fun celebration of Halloween!

What’s Happening:

Everyone’s favorite, furry friends are getting into the Halloween spirit with Sesame Street Safari of Fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay every Saturday and Sunday in October and on November 1st.

Included in park admission, the modified Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends events feature: Additional health and safety measures Limited capacity Physically distant trick-or-treating An open-air Halloween show for families to enjoy together Special character experiences



Contact-Free Trick-Or-Treating

Children can dress up in their Halloween costumes to enjoy traditional trick-or-treating that is safe with physical distancing at Busch Gardens this fall.

Candy stations will be spread out throughout the park’s spacious, open play area where ambassadors wearing gloves and protective masks will distribute candy in a contact-free manner.

As an additional safety measure, guests who participate in Trick-Or-Treating will be asked to purchase a new reusable bag to prevent contact between individuals.

Special Sesame Street Experiences:

After collecting their candy, families can enjoy:

Physically distant photo opportunities with Sesame Street friends like Big Bird, Oscar and Grover in their finest Halloween attire.

Upgrade their day to include the new Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster.

Attend The Count’s special on-stage radio show

Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster:

“C” is for cookie when you join Cookie Monster to decorate his favorite snack!

This fun-filled family experience features physically distanced photo opportunities and new measures to keep the cookie decorating safe and fun, including single-party tables with ample spacing and enhanced cleaning procedures.

The Count’s Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show:

The Count’s Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show is sure to entertain the whole family in the outdoor, Sunny Day Theater with physically distant seating.

In this Sesame Street Halloween show, Count von Count serves as the master of scare-emonies as he leads his friends through some of his favorite tunes.

With help from his friends—Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Zoe, Grover, Oscar and Elmo—The Count produces a not-too-spooky Halloween show that features song and dance numbers that get everyone involved!

You can “count” on fun for the whole family during this spirited Halloween show.

A Full Season of Fall Fun for Grown-ups Too!

The family-friendly Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends complete a full fall line-up seasonal experiences at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay that also include: Bier Fest Howl-O-Scream



Best Way to Play All Year: Fun Card and Annual Passes

For a limited time, buy a 2021 Fun Card upgrade to an Annual Pass

Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits, now with the best benefits ever such as: Free parking Up to 6 free guest tickets Pass Member VIP Ride Nights Up to 50% savings on merchandise Photo prints Quick Queue And more!

The Fun Card gives park-goers unlimited access to the park to visit again and again for the remainder of 2020 calendar year and all of 20211 for one low price, but does not include the additional pass benefits.

*Some restrictions apply. ¹ Black-out dates apply

