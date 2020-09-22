Halloween-Themed Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends Return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay October 3

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this October for a safe and fun celebration of Halloween!
What’s Happening:
- Everyone’s favorite, furry friends are getting into the Halloween spirit with Sesame Street Safari of Fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay every Saturday and Sunday in October and on November 1st.
- Included in park admission, the modified Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends events feature:
- Additional health and safety measures
- Limited capacity
- Physically distant trick-or-treating
- An open-air Halloween show for families to enjoy together
- Special character experiences
Contact-Free Trick-Or-Treating
- Children can dress up in their Halloween costumes to enjoy traditional trick-or-treating that is safe with physical distancing at Busch Gardens this fall.
- Candy stations will be spread out throughout the park’s spacious, open play area where ambassadors wearing gloves and protective masks will distribute candy in a contact-free manner.
- As an additional safety measure, guests who participate in Trick-Or-Treating will be asked to purchase a new reusable bag to prevent contact between individuals.
Special Sesame Street Experiences:
- After collecting their candy, families can enjoy:
- Physically distant photo opportunities with Sesame Street friends like Big Bird, Oscar and Grover in their finest Halloween attire.
- Upgrade their day to include the new Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster.
- Attend The Count’s special on-stage radio show
Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster:
- “C” is for cookie when you join Cookie Monster to decorate his favorite snack!
- This fun-filled family experience features physically distanced photo opportunities and new measures to keep the cookie decorating safe and fun, including single-party tables with ample spacing and enhanced cleaning procedures.
The Count’s Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show:
- The Count’s Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show is sure to entertain the whole family in the outdoor, Sunny Day Theater with physically distant seating.
- In this Sesame Street Halloween show, Count von Count serves as the master of scare-emonies as he leads his friends through some of his favorite tunes.
- With help from his friends—Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Zoe, Grover, Oscar and Elmo—The Count produces a not-too-spooky Halloween show that features song and dance numbers that get everyone involved!
- You can “count” on fun for the whole family during this spirited Halloween show.
A Full Season of Fall Fun for Grown-ups Too!
- The family-friendly Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends complete a full fall line-up seasonal experiences at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay that also include:
- Bier Fest – Every weekend now through November 15
- Howl-O-Scream – kicking off Friday, September 25 for 18 fright-filled nights this Halloween season.
Best Way to Play All Year: Fun Card and Annual Passes
- For a limited time, buy a 2021 Fun Card and get the rest of 2020 free or upgrade to an Annual Pass starting as low as $11.50 per month with no down payment.
- Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits, now with the best benefits ever such as:
- Free parking
- Up to 6 free guest tickets
- Pass Member VIP Ride Nights
- Up to 50% savings on merchandise
- Photo prints
- Quick Queue
- And more!
- The Fun Card gives park-goers unlimited access to the park to visit again and again for the remainder of 2020 calendar year and all of 20211 for one low price, but does not include the additional pass benefits.
*Some restrictions apply. ¹ Black-out dates apply
Expanded Health and Safety Measures:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of guests, employees, and the animals in their care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health experts, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards.
- These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.