Howl-O-Scream to Return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with 10 Terrifying Scare Zones

by | Sep 10, 2020 4:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This year’s modified Howl-O-Scream event will include ten terrifying scare zones throughout Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 335-acre park, including four all NEW zones. Designed to scare safely, the creative production team has consulted with medical experts to modify this year’s zone designs with a physical distancing focus, as well as enhanced health and safety measures, while staying true to the terrifying experience fans crave.

  • With significantly limited capacity to create plenty of open space, guests will experience the heart-pounding fear of new horrors as they dash between thrilling rollercoasters and the fan-favorite “Fiends” show every Friday through Sunday from September 25-November 1, 2020.
  • The event will feature four new scare zones to terrify guests:
    • Lycan Landing: It’s always a full moon at this campground and the park rangers can’t hear you scream. When the campfires burn out, will you escape the glowing eyes leering through the trees or will you share their cursed fate?
    • The Shortcut: Cutting through the cemetery may seem like an easy way out, except when the corpses rise from the ground to invite you into their graves
    • The Junkyard: You’ll find more than spare parts as you explore this surly scrap site. Will you make it out in one piece or be devoured by the haunted rubble?
    • The Escape: In this treacherous realm, chaos reigns and rules are made to be broken. The escaped inmates of Grey Echo Penitentiary seek their own twisted form of justice and they’re ready to deliver your sentence.
  • These four all-new scare zones join a collection of returning fan-favorites.
  • The complete list of frights, reservations and more are available now at www.HowlOScream.com.
  • Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and space is limited each night.

  • As guests roam between zones and coasters, they can enjoy select favorites from the Bier Fest menu available throughout the night.
  • Delicious drinks and dishes from favorite culinary cabins are the perfect grab-and-go accompaniment as guests head to the Festival Field for the fan-favorite “Fiends” show starring Dr. Freakenstein and his frightful entourage, on its largest stage ever!
  • Bench seating will be arranged in a physically distant manner to ensure there is plenty of space for a limited number of guests to enjoy each performance.
  • In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, park capacity will be significantly limited for guests to enjoy Howl-O-Scream.
  • For general admission and special events including Howl-O-Scream, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of guests, employees, and the animals in their care.
  • The park has worked diligently with state and local health experts, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance their already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.
  • These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.
  • For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
  • To get an idea of what you can expect to see at this year’s event, check out our video of last year’s Howl-O-Scream scare zones:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed