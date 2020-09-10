Howl-O-Scream to Return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with 10 Terrifying Scare Zones

This year’s modified Howl-O-Scream event will include ten terrifying scare zones throughout Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 335-acre park, including four all NEW zones. Designed to scare safely, the creative production team has consulted with medical experts to modify this year’s zone designs with a physical distancing focus, as well as enhanced health and safety measures, while staying true to the terrifying experience fans crave.

With significantly limited capacity to create plenty of open space, guests will experience the heart-pounding fear of new horrors as they dash between thrilling rollercoasters and the fan-favorite “Fiends” show every Friday through Sunday from September 25-November 1, 2020.

The event will feature four new scare zones to terrify guests: Lycan Landing: It’s always a full moon at this campground and the park rangers can’t hear you scream. When the campfires burn out, will you escape the glowing eyes leering through the trees or will you share their cursed fate? The Shortcut: Cutting through the cemetery may seem like an easy way out, except when the corpses rise from the ground to invite you into their graves The Junkyard: You’ll find more than spare parts as you explore this surly scrap site. Will you make it out in one piece or be devoured by the haunted rubble? The Escape: In this treacherous realm, chaos reigns and rules are made to be broken. The escaped inmates of Grey Echo Penitentiary seek their own twisted form of justice and they’re ready to deliver your sentence.

These four all-new scare zones join a collection of returning fan-favorites.

The complete list of frights, reservations and more are available now at www.HowlOScream.com

Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and space is limited each night.