Men’s College Basketball Events to Kick of 2020-2021 Season Possibly Heading to Walt Disney World

The NBA may be wrapping up its season, but Walt Disney World may continue to be a campus bubble for basketball. According to a report on ESPN.com at least eight non-conference men’s college basketball events could soon find a home at ESPN Wide World of Sports for the start of the 2020-2021 season.

What’s Happening:

According to ESPN.com

A report posted this morning says that sources close to the matter have indicated at least eight college basketball events could move to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Of the 10 non-conference events scheduled for November and December, eight are expected to make the move to the Disney campus. This includes: The Champions Classic Charleston Classic Myrtle Beach Invitational NIT Season Tip-Off Wooden Legacy Orlando Invitational Jimmy V Classic Diamond Head Classic

Currently, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is home for the NBA bubble as the professional teams finish out the 2019-2020 season. Playoffs are expected to end on or before October 14th.

http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=29902029

ESPN notes

While event dates haven’t been determined yet, the 2020-2021 college basketball season is scheduled to tip off on November 25th. Games would then span a two week period with some events overlapping and up to three games taking place at the same time.

ESPN Events Expected to Move to Orlando:

Champions Classic: Duke, Michigan State, Kansas, Kentucky

Charleston Classic: Charleston, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, VCU

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Nebraska, Furman, Pitt, Utah State

NIT Season Tip-Off: Arizona, Cincinnati, St. John's, Texas Tech

Wooden Legacy: Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA, Virginia

Orlando Invitational: Auburn, Belmont, Boise State, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Siena, Saint Louis, Xavier

Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga, Tennessee, Baylor, Rutgers

Diamond Head Classic: Arizona State, Hawaii, North Texas, Oklahoma, San Diego State, Saint Mary's, Seattle, Temple

College Basketball in 2020: