Men’s College Basketball Events to Kick of 2020-2021 Season Possibly Heading to Walt Disney World

by | Sep 22, 2020 9:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The NBA may be wrapping up its season, but Walt Disney World may continue to be a campus bubble for basketball. According to a report on ESPN.com at least eight non-conference men’s college basketball events could soon find a home at ESPN Wide World of Sports for the start of the 2020-2021 season.

What’s Happening:

  • According to ESPN.com, men’s college basketball could be heading to Walt Disney World.
  • A report posted this morning says that sources close to the matter have indicated at least eight college basketball events could move to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
  • Of the 10 non-conference events scheduled for November and December, eight are expected to make the move to the Disney campus. This includes:
    • The Champions Classic
    • Charleston Classic
    • Myrtle Beach Invitational
    • NIT Season Tip-Off
    • Wooden Legacy
    • Orlando Invitational
    • Jimmy V Classic
    • Diamond Head Classic
  • Currently, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is home for the NBA bubble as the professional teams finish out the 2019-2020 season. Playoffs are expected to end on or before October 14th.

http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=29902029

  • ESPN notes that the college events will likely have protocols differing from those of the NBA, though its not specified what those changes might be.  
  • While event dates haven’t been determined yet, the 2020-2021 college basketball season is scheduled to tip off on November 25th. Games would then span a two week period with some events overlapping and up to three games taking place at the same time.

ESPN Events Expected to Move to Orlando:

  • Champions Classic: Duke, Michigan State, Kansas, Kentucky
  • Charleston Classic: Charleston, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, VCU
  • Myrtle Beach Invitational: Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Nebraska, Furman, Pitt, Utah State
  • NIT Season Tip-Off: Arizona, Cincinnati, St. John's, Texas Tech
  • Wooden Legacy: Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA, Virginia
  • Orlando Invitational: Auburn, Belmont, Boise State, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Siena, Saint Louis, Xavier
  • Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga, Tennessee, Baylor, Rutgers
  • Diamond Head Classic: Arizona State, Hawaii, North Texas, Oklahoma, San Diego State, Saint Mary's, Seattle, Temple

College Basketball in 2020:

  • Other late fall non-conference games will likely be hosted in controlled environments. Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut are being considered as potential bubbles for the season.
  • The Maui Invitational will move to Asheville, North Carolina.
  • Battle 4 Atlantis will likely relocate to South Dakota.
  • Houston and Atlanta are being considered for event bubbles.
  • Finally, Louisville, Duke, and Kentucky are expected keep their events on campus.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed