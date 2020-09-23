Disney Reschedules Eight Theatrical Release Dates, Including Marvel’s “Black Widow” Moved to May 2021

by | Sep 23, 2020 10:42 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Variety has reported that Disney has adjusted their theatrical release schedule again, including yet another rescheduled date for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has once again reshuffled their release date calendar, which includes yet another setback for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow.
  • Industry analysts have projected that domestic grosses will decline between 70% and 80%, with Warner Bros. Tenet underperforming at the domestic box office.
  • 70% of movie theaters in North America have reopened, many to coincide with the release of Tenet, while recent polls show that only 40% of Americans feel safe seeing a movie in a theater under current conditions.
  • Here is a breakdown of the rescheduled release dates, which primarily push movies back into 2021 while two films move to earlier dates this year:
    • Marvel Studios’ Black Widow moves from November 6th, 2020, to May 7th, 2021.
    • 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile moves from October 23rd, 2020, to December 28th, 2020.
    • 20th Century Studios’ Deep Water moves from November 13th, 2020, to August 13th, 2021.
    • 20th Century Studios’ The Empty Man moves from December 4th, 2020, to October 23rd, 2020.
    • 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story moves from December 18th, 2020, to December 10th, 2021.
    • Marvel Studios’ Eternals moves from February 12th, 2021, to November 5th, 2021.
    • 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man moves from February 26th, 2021, to February 12th, 2021.
    • Marvel Studios’ Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings moves from May 7th, 2021, to July 9th, 2021.
  • As of now, Pixar’s Soul has been left untouched with a November 20th release date and is also scheduled to open the Rome Film Festival in October.
  • Black Widow was originally scheduled for May 1st, 2020, and is now delayed more than a year from its original intended opening date.
  • Variety also states that Universal Studios and STX have pushed films back, with Hollywood wary of releasing more films until movie theaters reopen in major domestic markets like New York City and Los Angeles.
Laughing Place recommends Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for the best film, food, and drink - all in one seat.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed