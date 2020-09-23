Disney Reschedules Eight Theatrical Release Dates, Including Marvel’s “Black Widow” Moved to May 2021

Variety has reported that Disney has adjusted their theatrical release schedule again, including yet another rescheduled date for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has once again reshuffled their release date calendar, which includes yet another setback for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow.
- Industry analysts have projected that domestic grosses will decline between 70% and 80%, with Warner Bros. Tenet underperforming at the domestic box office.
- 70% of movie theaters in North America have reopened, many to coincide with the release of Tenet, while recent polls show that only 40% of Americans feel safe seeing a movie in a theater under current conditions.
- Here is a breakdown of the rescheduled release dates, which primarily push movies back into 2021 while two films move to earlier dates this year:
- Marvel Studios’ Black Widow moves from November 6th, 2020, to May 7th, 2021.
- 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile moves from October 23rd, 2020, to December 28th, 2020.
- 20th Century Studios’ Deep Water moves from November 13th, 2020, to August 13th, 2021.
- 20th Century Studios’ The Empty Man moves from December 4th, 2020, to October 23rd, 2020.
- 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story moves from December 18th, 2020, to December 10th, 2021.
- Marvel Studios’ Eternals moves from February 12th, 2021, to November 5th, 2021.
- 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man moves from February 26th, 2021, to February 12th, 2021.
- Marvel Studios’ Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings moves from May 7th, 2021, to July 9th, 2021.
- As of now, Pixar’s Soul has been left untouched with a November 20th release date and is also scheduled to open the Rome Film Festival in October.
- Black Widow was originally scheduled for May 1st, 2020, and is now delayed more than a year from its original intended opening date.
- Variety also states that Universal Studios and STX have pushed films back, with Hollywood wary of releasing more films until movie theaters reopen in major domestic markets like New York City and Los Angeles.