Pixar’s “Soul” Set to Open Rome Film Festival in October

While the fate of Soul’s theatrical release has some speculating it won’t happen, the film will make its international debut next month at the Rome Film Festival.

What’s Happening:

Variety is reporting Soul will be the opening feature at Rome Film Festival taking place October 15-25, 2020.

The latest film from the studio was directed by Pixar's CCO Pete Docter.

Soul was originally supposed to make its theatrical run in June of 2020. However, as most theaters remained closed this summer, the film’s premiere has been rescheduled.

Currently, Pixar is anticipating a November 20th release in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Soul was slated to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

At this time, it's not clear if Docter will be able to head to Rome for the global debut.

About Soul:

“Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience.”

The film features the voice talents of:

Jamie Foxx

Tina Fey

Daveed Diggs

Phylicia Rashad

Questlove

