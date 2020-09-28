Universal Orlando Resort Shares Video, New Details About Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Last week you learned its name, now you're learning just how terrifyingly thrilling Islands of Adventure’s new coaster is going to be. Today, the resort shared some new details and a video of the soon to open Jurassic World VelociCoaster which promises to be ultra intense and relentless—just like its namesake.

What’s Happening:

Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster – along with a pack of fierce Velociraptors – will be unleashed at Universal Orlando Resort in 2021 with the debut of Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Concepted and designed by the award-winning Universal Creative team in partnership with acclaimed filmmakers from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, this new species of roller coaster touts a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators.

Opening at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park, Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise, and will feature an original story that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

Guests will join the original cast of the films as Jurassic World unveils the next evolution of its “carnivore expansion”: the VelociCoaster, where riders embark on a high-speed chase and feel the rush of the hunt while racing alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack.

Cast includes: Chris Pratt as Owen Grady Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu



About the Coaster:

Spanning more than 4,700 feet of track and reaching heights of up to 155 feet, the coaster’s signature maneuvers will have guests twisting and soaring above land, barrel rolling just inches above water, speeding through near-misses and launches within the paddock, and more…with just a lap restraint holding them in place.

Heart racing highlights:

Two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver

Go airborne during the towering “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80 degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime throughout the entire adventure