Universal Orlando Announces Jurassic World VelociCoaster Will Open Summer 2021

Universal Orlando has announced that their in-development thrill ride, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, will open next summer.
What’s Happening:
- It’s no secret that Universal Orlando has been building a new roller coaster in the Jurassic Park section of Islands of Adventure Park.
- We now have an official name for the previously unnamed thrill ride, Jurassic World VelociCoaster.
- As reported by The Orlando Sentinel, the new attraction is on target for a Summer 2021 opening.
- As recently as a month ago, cameras caught velociraptors being lifted into the attraction.
- You can see our past photo updates from June and July.
- At Universal Orlando, the Jurassic Park River Journey has remained the same while Universal Hollywood rethemed theirs to Jurassic World: The Ride.
Jurassic World VelociCoaster Ride Synopsis:
- “Step into Jurassic Park and stand in awe and wonder at a land transformed by science after 65 million years. But don’t be deceived by the island’s beauty because danger lurks behind every corner. Only here can you live the adventure of coming face to face with giant creatures of the Earth’s past, encounter raptors roaming every day, or take a daring raft expedition through jungles teeming with dinosaurs.''