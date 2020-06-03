Construction Update: Jurassic Park Coaster at Universal Orlando Islands of Adventure

“The park is open…” No, we’re not talking about Jurassic World, but the Universal Orlando Resort resumed operation today. This includes Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, home to an island themed to Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park franchise. Before the parks closed in mid-March, construction had begun on a new themed rollercoaster in the area.

Work progressed nicely during the closure and today’s visit offered some incredible views of what visitors will experience when the unnamed attraction opens in 2021. Most of the visible construction has taken place over the lake in the middle of the park behind the land’s Jurassic Park Discovery Center. The Coaster appears to go over the bridge that connects The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Jurassic Park. You can see all of our photos in the gallery below.

1 of 7

More Universal Orlando News: