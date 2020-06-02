Universal Orlando Resorts Reopen With New Safety Precautions

Today marks the reopening of the Universal Orlando Resort Hotels. Guests stepping through the doors for the first time in nearly three months are greeted with new precautions to ensure the health and safety of not only other guests but also the hotel Team Members.

Guests entering the hotels for the first time each day will have their temperature checked and issued a color coded wristband to signify they have been checked for the day.

Throughout the hotels, new signage, hand sanitizing stations, and plexiglass partitions have been added.

Other adjustments to the resort stay experience include limiting elevators to one travel party per trip, room service being delivered in eco-friendly disposable bags left outside the guest door, and fresh linens and towels delivered to the room in a sealed bag upon guest request.

For more information on additional precautions as well as how to book a EPIC Universal Vacation visit UniversalOrlando.com.