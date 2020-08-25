Universal Orlando Adds Velociraptor to Unannounced “Jurassic World” Coaster

We still don’t have an official announcement on that new roller coaster being built at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, but there was an exciting new development involving the coming attraction yesterday. A velociraptor figure was lifted into the construction site yesterday, as seen in this tweet from Orlando Informer.
“Think this will scare the kids?”
“The kids? This will give the *parents* nightmares.”
Here's our firsthand look at what appears to be a raptor flying high via crane over the unannounced coaster in Jurassic Park… 👀 pic.twitter.com/2MhS0bQn0B
— Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) August 24, 2020
- We’ve been monitoring the construction of this new attraction at Universal Orlando Resort for some time. Check out our construction update from last month.
- The raptor was wrapped in some kind of protective layer as it was lowered into place within the construction walls around the attraction.
Life, uh, finds a way… just like this giant wrapped raptor is making its way onto the unannounced coaster in Jurassic Park via crane. pic.twitter.com/oB4Qjbv36v
— Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) August 24, 2020
- While there is currently no information known about the new coaster, the construction walls around the project suggest the new attraction will be themed to the Jurassic World franchise.
Be sure to check back for more information on this ongoing project at Universal's Islands of Adventure.
