The Sounds of Halloween Horror Nights Live On Through #HHNForever Playlist on Spotify

Many of us have taken the news of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights being cancelled in stride, while others have been terribly distraught over the decision. For those individuals who find themselves in the latter group, one way to get their fill is to seek out the official #HHNForever playlist on Spotify.

What’s Happening:

Titled #HHNForever, the playlist runs approximately 6 hours, and features over one hundred tracks to relive our fondest memories of the season.

One nice surprise from the playlist is that it also features tracks from Midnight Syndicate, who have provided original music for the event in years past. There are also original scores for some of the houses, including recent favorites Graveyard Games and the Universal Monsters house, the latter of which was performed by popular guitarist, Slash.

You can listen to the #HHNForever playlist on Spotify.