The Sounds of Halloween Horror Nights Live On Through #HHNForever Playlist on Spotify

Many of us have taken the news of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights being cancelled in stride, while others have been terribly distraught over the decision. For those individuals who find themselves in the latter group, one way to get their fill is to seek out the official #HHNForever playlist on Spotify.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Halloween Horror Nights who won’t get to descend into the fog and enjoy the sights and sounds of the hugely popular event this year can now enjoy a playlist on Spotify from the Universal Orlando Resort featuring scores from films featured at the event, as well songs and other favorites to help set the mood in lieu of actually being at the park.
- Titled #HHNForever, the playlist runs approximately 6 hours, and features over one hundred tracks to relive our fondest memories of the season.
- One nice surprise from the playlist is that it also features tracks from Midnight Syndicate, who have provided original music for the event in years past. There are also original scores for some of the houses, including recent favorites Graveyard Games and the Universal Monsters house, the latter of which was performed by popular guitarist, Slash.
- Recently, Halloween Horror Nights posted a cryptic, yet specific, image to many of their social media accounts teasing a virtual way to experience the event through their devices. Also using the #HHNForever banner, it seems as though this Spotify playlist is part of this effort.
- Just days ago, Universal Orlando expanded its Halloween Horror Nights tribute store with two additional rooms, marking the completion of the retail location dedicated to the legacy of the world’s premier Halloween event. In addition to exploring rooms themed after legendary icons and monsters, guests can now make their way through an incredibly-immersive room themed after one of the original characters from the event’s 1991 debut, “the ghost with the most” – Beetlejuice – as well as another haunting space where they can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options inspired by Halloween staples.
- You can listen to the #HHNForever playlist on Spotify.