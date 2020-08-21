Universal Orlando Expands Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store with Beetlejuice Room and More

by | Aug 21, 2020 9:34 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Fans of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights may not have an event to attend this year, but they can still get a taste (literally!) of the event with the expansive tribute store, which as of today, has been expanded to include two highly-detailed rooms based on Beetlejuice, and another featuring halloween treats and goodies.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store has opened its final two rooms today, marking the completion of the immersive retail location dedicated to the legacy of the world’s premier Halloween event. In addition to exploring rooms themed after legendary icons and monsters, guests can now make their way through an incredibly-immersive room themed after one of the original characters from the event’s 1991 debut, “the ghost with the most” – Beetlejuice – as well as another haunting space where they can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options inspired by Halloween staples.
  • Outfitted with an assortment of specialty, retro-themed merchandise, the new Beetlejuice area within the store will pay homage to one of the original faces of Halloween Horror Nights, with décor inspired by iconic scenes from the film, including the Graveyard, Stairwell Snake and more.
  • And right next door, guests can get a taste of horror with an assortment of nearly 20 sweet and savory items, including the Halloween Confetti Cake, Vegan Brownie Skull, the Cherry Gummy Beating Heart and more.

  • Located in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida and now open daily during regular park hours, the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store celebrates legendary themes and characters from Halloween Horror Nights’ past. Each highly-themed room within the retail location features a collection of limited-time “throwback” merchandise – from t-shirts and socks to posters, face coverings and more – that pays homage to some of the iconic characters and experiences that have haunted guests for years.

