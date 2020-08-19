Universal Teases #HHNForever Virtual Halloween Horror Nights Experience

Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood will be sharing some Halloween Horror Nights frights to fans through videos that will be released from past events.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios parks announced that their popular Halloween Horror Nights events won’t be held in 2020 at both Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood.
- In a tweet from the official Halloween Horror Nights accounts, the parks announced that they will share video content from past events with fans.
- Despite the event’s cancellation, Guests visiting Universal Studios Orlando can shop at the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store.
- Universal hasn’t shared any additional details yet about the virtual experience, but fans can join in the fun on social media by using #HHNForever.
