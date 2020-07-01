Photo Construction Update: Unannounced Jurassic World Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando Resort mya have just opened a new attraction with The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still more exciting things on the way. We got a look at the ongoing construction on a yet-to-be-announced coaster in the Jurassic Park section of Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

As you can see in the image above, the new coaster is visible from the end of Port of Entry, situated across the lagoon in front of the Jurassic Park Discovery Center.

While there is currently no information known about the new coaster, the construction walls around the project suggest the new attraction will be themed to the Jurassic World franchise.

Be sure to check back for more information on this ongoing project at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

