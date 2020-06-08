Universal Orlando Resort Debuts New Annual Passholder Dedicated Lanes, Perks, and Merchandise

Following an extended closure, Universal Orlando Resort has reopened its gates, and officially welcomed all guests back on Friday, June 5th. We’ve had the chance to check out how things are going, and we’ve been impressed with the work ethic and attitude of the awesome Team Members at UOR. As part of our visit today, we took full advantage of being Annual Passholders from our arrival at the resort, all the way to visiting the AP lounge.

We’re ecstatic to be back at Universal Orlando Resort, enjoying shows, riding rides, and being VIP APs. To say we’ve missed Central Florida entertainment is an understatement. Things certainly look different than we’re used to at this time of the year, but it’s comforting to know we’re getting back to normal. This past weekend, UOR announced some new perks for their Annual Passholders and we just had to check them out! Wanna see what life is like for a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder (UOAP)? Then come along!

Dedicated Parking Lane and Security Lane

Available June 8 – July 5, 2020

For exclusive parking and security access, look for signs marked with UOAP to the dedicated lanes.

Premier and Preferred Passholders get Prime self-parking.

Lots of AP’s taking advantage of the limited time offer.

AP Security lane

Dedicated Entrance

Available June 8 – July 5, 2020

Enjoy more VIP treatment with UOAP turnstiles at both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

AP Perks

Free Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup for Passholders

Available June 8 – July 5, 2020

Passholders who purchase an entrée with Mobile Food Order in the Official Universal Orlando Resort App will receive a free regular Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup and one Coca-Cola Freestyle refill activation for the date of purchase.

Premier and Preferred discounts are not valid for this offer.

UOAP Monthly Buttons and 30th Anniversary Magnet

Pins and Magnets will be available starting June 8, 2020, while supplies last. They can be acquired at: UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

One button per Passholder while supplies last.

We picked up a button that says “Save the Green Planet” and has ET’s hand—with a glowing index finger—giving a peace sign. We’re also loving the 30th Anniversary magnet that features the park’s original marquee.

Spirit Jersey and Zip Pullover

Navy blue spirit jersey featuring the UOAP logo in bright blue. Zip pullovers are available in gray and navy or gray and black. Which do you like more?

AP T-Shirt

This classic style t-shirt is blue-gray and features the UOAP logo in the center. Wording around the logo reads: “Cupcake Shakes. Pizza Fries. Twisted Taters. Every Event. Every Ride.” Truth!

Water Bottle

Keep your hot beverages hot or your cold drinks cold, for a long, long time with these fun, screw-top thermos bottles. This one even comes with a comfy grip band around the widest part of the bottle.

Fanny Pack

They may not be a fashion statement anywhere else, but fanny packs are a super common sight at theme parks. And this one extra special because it’s just for us APs!

Baseball Cap

Keep your head cool, protect your eyes, and look fabulous in this exclusive navy blue UOAP cap!

