Universal Orlando Resort Announces New Perks For Annual Passholders

Earlier this morning, the theme parks of the Universal Orlando Resort reopened to the general public after several days of previews for Team Member and Annual Passholders. Now, as the gates open to all, Universal has offered up some new perks for those most loyal guests, the Annual Passholders.

Dedicated Parking Lane and Security Lane Available June 8 – July 5, 2020 For exclusive parking and security access, look for signs marked with UOAP to the dedicated lanes. Premier and Preferred Passholders get Prime self-parking.

Dedicated Entrance Available June 8 – July 5, 2020 Enjoy more VIP treatment with UOAP turnstiles at both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Free Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup for Passholders Available June 8 – July 5, 2020 Passholders who purchase an entrée with Mobile Food Order in the Official Universal Orlando Resort App will receive a free regular Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup and one Coca-Cola Freestyle refill activation for the date of purchase. Premier and Preferred discounts are not valid for this offer.

UOAP Monthly Buttons Due to the temporary park closure, the UOAP button program was impacted. The previously announced April button has been delayed to August for Passholder Appreciation Days. “Home Is Where The Heart Is” will be available starting June 8, 2020, while supplies last. “Welcome home, fam!” This fan favorite is making a comeback, just like all of us. Our little way of saying, “We missed you and it’s great to see you again!” The buttons can be acquired at the pick-up locations in the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida and Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure during normal operating hours One button per Passholder while supplies last.

Passholders Get a Free Photo Available June 8 – July 5, 2020 Memorialize your long-awaited return to the awesome with one (1) free 8×10 print at The Dark Room in Universal Studios Florida (next to the UOAP Lounge) with a photo session

30th Anniversary UOAP Magnet Available Starting June 8, 2020, While Supplies Last Universal Studios Florida is celebrating 30 years of blockbuster thrills since first opening on June 7, 1990 with a new exclusive FREE Passholder magnet – claim yours at the UOAP Lounge or at Toon Extra. The magnet can be seen in the image at the top of this page.

UOAP Merchandise Offer Now – Sept. 7, 2020 Spend $80.00 or more in one (1) single transaction at select Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise locations will receive a $20.00 discount to be used toward one (1) future single purchase of $50.00 or more. Discount is usable for purchases commencing the next day. Purchases are pre-tax. Not valid on Game Plays, photos, third party locations and other non-retail locations.

Volcano Bay Button While Supplies Last 3-Park Passholders can head to their favorite water theme park to pick up this homage to Volcano Bay’s colorful and divine icon. Pick-up Location is at the Waturi Marketplace from park opening to close. One button per Passholder while supplies last.

