Two Universal Orlando Resort Hotels to Temporarily Close Next Week

As central Florida tourism continues to be impacted by COVID-19, two Universal Orlando Resort hotels will temporarily close. Loews has decided to close Sapphire Falls Resort and Aventura on August 21, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Loews said they made the move as they “decided to consolidate our hotel operations as we manage through current conditions.”

Loews will continue to operate the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites at Universal Orlando Resort.

Guests who had reservations at either Sapphire Falls or Aventura will be accommodated at one of the other hotels.

Universal Orlando Resort hotels began a phased reopening on June 2.

