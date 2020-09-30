Cast and Creators of Hulu’s “Monsterland” Discuss Female Roles in Horror and More in PaleyFest Video

September is almost over and that means Huluween is just around the corner. As part of their spooky season celebration Hulu will be introducing a slate of original series and movies that includes the new horror anthology series Monsterland. Some of the cast and crew of the new series recently discussed the show during PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.