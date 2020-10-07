Sci-Fi Adventure “Alita: Battle Angel” Returns to Movie Theaters October 30

As movie theaters begin to reopen, many fan favorite films are returning to cinemas to be enjoyed the way they should be: on the big screen! The latest Twentieth Century film slated to make a comeback is Alita: Battle Angel.

What’s Happening:

Twentieth Century Studios revealed on Twitter that the film Alita: Battle Angel would be making its way to cinemas for another theatrical run.

Guess what #AlitaArmy? Alita: Battle Angel is coming back to theaters on October 30th! pic.twitter.com/XBjeWX0EnN — Alita: Battle Angel (@AlitaMovie) October 7, 2020

Pre-sale tickets are available now on Fandango

About the Movie:

“When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.”

