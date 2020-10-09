Disney Junior Renews “Puppy Dog Pals” for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

by | Oct 9, 2020 9:41 AM Pacific Time

Ahead of its season four premiere, Disney Junior’s Puppy Dog Pals has been renewed for a fifth season guaranteeing another year of canine adventure and fun.

What’s Happening: 

  • Fans of Disney Junior’s Puppy Dog Pals can look forward to another year of tail waggin’ fun as the network has ordered a fifth season of the series.
  • Bingo, Rolly, Bob and their friends will be back for more playful adventures in season five.
  • In the meantime, season four will premiere with new episodes starting Friday, October 23 at 9:00 am PT on Disney Channel and on DisneyNOW.

About the Series:

  • “The hit animated series centers on fun-loving pug puppy brothers Bingo and Rolly, whose thrill-seeking appetites take them on exhilarating adventures in their neighborhood and around the globe. Whether helping their owner Bob, exploring with their pal Keia or overseeing their own Puppy Playcare center, the pugs' motto is that life is more exciting with your best friend by your side.”

 Season Four of Puppy Dog Pals Stars:

  • Elisha “EJ” Williams as quick-witted, problem solver Bingo
  • Gracen Newton (Child Support) as silly, energetic Rolly
  • Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as A.R.F.
  • Jessica DiCicco (The Loud House) as Hissy
  • Harland Williams as Bob, the pups' devoted owner

Creative Team:

  • Harland Williams is the show’s creator and serves as consulting producer
  • Sean Coyle is executive producer.
  • Michael Olson is co-executive producer/story editor.
  • The fifth season will be executive produced by Olson and Coyle will serve as consulting producer.
  • The series is a production of Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.

More Puppy Dog Pals Fun:

  • Extensions for the series include:
    • Storybooks from Disney Press
    • DVDs from Walt Disney Studios
    • Music releases on major streaming platforms from Walt Disney Records
    • Plush toys, costumes, accessories and apparel are available at the Disney store, shopDisney.com and retailers nationwide.
 
 
