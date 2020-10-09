Tasty New Food Offerings Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by | Oct 9, 2020 2:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can find some delicious new food offerings at the recently reopened ABC Commissary and Hollywood & Vine, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

  • The ABC Commissary has a new menu featuring:
  • Sandwiches/Salads
    • California Burger (Plant-based) – Seared farm-fresh plant-based burger with Sriracha mustard, balsamic-glazed grilled peppers and onions, a “mayonnaise”-ketchup blend, lettuce, and tomato and served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices
    • NEW Chicken Club Sandwich – Marinated chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with bacon, provolone cheese, guacamole, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices
    • NEW Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich – Grilled sourdough toasted with buffalo chicken, Monterey, provolone, cheddar, cream cheese, side of buffalo sauce, and served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices
    • Mediterranean Salad with Chicken – Chicken breast served over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta tossed in Mediterranean vinaigrette served with hummus and flatbread

Pork Carnitas Tacos from ABC Commissary At Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Pork Carnitas Tacos from ABC Commissary At Disney’s Hollywood Studios

  • Tacos
    • NEW Pork Carnitas Tacos – Pork carnitas on flour tortillas with salsa verde, pickled onion, and radish served with Mexican rice and black beans
    • NEW Shrimp Tacos – Sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, and mango salsa served with Mexican rice and black beans

Curry Rice Bowl with Shrimp from ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Curry Rice Bowl with Shrimp from ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

  • Rice Bowls
    • NEW Curry Rice Bowl with Shrimp – Sautéed shrimp and vegetables with red curry sauce served with Jasmine coconut rice
    • NEW Plant-based Curry Rice Bowl with Tofu – Pineapple-marinated tofu and sautéed vegetables with red curry sauce served with Jasmine coconut rice
  • Kid’s Options
    • NEW Kid’s Pork Taco – Pork carnitas on a flour tortilla served with Mexican rice and black beans
    • NEW Kid’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich – Grilled American cheese on sourdough served with choice of two sides.
    • NEW Kid’s Turkey Sandwich – Turkey sandwich served with choice of two sides.
    • Kid’s Uncrustable – Uncrustable served with choice of two sides.

Offerings from Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Offerings from Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

  • Over at Hollywood & Vine, there’s Halloween fun for everyone. Minnie’s Halloween Dine offers a three-course meal as well as Minnie, Mickey and friends in their Halloween best.
  • The menu for Minnie’s Halloween Dine features:
  • Appetizers
    • Served with Warm Pull-apart Rolls and Butter
    • Farmhouse Tossed Salad Bowl – Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cornbread Croutons, and Homemade Smokehouse Ranch Dressing.
    • Plant-based Chopped Salad – Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Focaccia Croutons, and Plant-based Ranch Dressing.
  • Entrées
    • Garlic and Cracked Black Pepper Prime Rib of Beef – Sour Cream-Chive Whipped Potatoes, Fried Brussels Sprouts, and Pearl Onions with Red Wine Jus.
    • Carved Herb-roasted Turkey Breast – Garlic-Red Skin Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Stuffing, Sautéed Green Beans, Turkey Gravy, and Cranberry-Orange Relish.
    • Macaroni & Cheese with Shrimp – Cavatappi Pasta, Four-Cheese Sauce, Shrimp, Crispy Bacon, and Buttered Panko Crust with Fennel and Arugula.
    • Seared Fresh Salmon – with Grain Mustard Beurre Blanc Olive Oil-crushed Fingerling Potatoes and Garlic-Lemon Broccolini.
    • Plant-based Pan-seared King Trumpet Mushrooms – Braised Lentils, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Mushroom Ragù, Roasted Root Vegetables, and Marsala Mushroom Sauce.
    • Pork Osso Bucco – with Boursin Cheese Hominy Grits, Caramelized Apples, Lemon Gremolata, and Pork Reduction Gravy.
  • Desserts (Choose One)
    • Apple-Blueberry Pie – Baked Apples, Blueberries, Caramel, and Streuse.
    • Banana Cream Pie – Bananas, Cream, and Caramel Sauce.
    • Plant-based Cherry-Lemon Pie – Cherries with Lemon Drizzle.
    • Vanilla Crème Brûlée – Rich Custard with Caramelized Sugar.
    • Chocolate S’mores Pie – Dark Chocolate Mousse with Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and Graham Cracker Streusel.
  • There’s also a Kid’s Menu Create-Your-Own Meal For Guests Ages 9 and Under:
  • Appetizers (Choose One)
    • Farmhouse Tossed Salad Bowl
    • Plant-based Chopped Salad
  • Entrées (Choose One)
    • Seared Salmon
    • Roasted Turkey
    • Roast Beef
    • Macaroni & Cheese
  • Dessert (Choose One)
    • Fresh Fruit
    • Lemon Sorbet
    • Sundae
    • Apple Pie
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed