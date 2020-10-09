Tasty New Food Offerings Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can find some delicious new food offerings at the recently reopened ABC Commissary and Hollywood & Vine, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- The ABC Commissary has a new menu featuring:
- Sandwiches/Salads
- California Burger (Plant-based) – Seared farm-fresh plant-based burger with Sriracha mustard, balsamic-glazed grilled peppers and onions, a “mayonnaise”-ketchup blend, lettuce, and tomato and served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices
- NEW Chicken Club Sandwich – Marinated chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with bacon, provolone cheese, guacamole, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices
- NEW Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich – Grilled sourdough toasted with buffalo chicken, Monterey, provolone, cheddar, cream cheese, side of buffalo sauce, and served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices
- Mediterranean Salad with Chicken – Chicken breast served over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta tossed in Mediterranean vinaigrette served with hummus and flatbread
- Tacos
- NEW Pork Carnitas Tacos – Pork carnitas on flour tortillas with salsa verde, pickled onion, and radish served with Mexican rice and black beans
- NEW Shrimp Tacos – Sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, and mango salsa served with Mexican rice and black beans
- Rice Bowls
- NEW Curry Rice Bowl with Shrimp – Sautéed shrimp and vegetables with red curry sauce served with Jasmine coconut rice
- NEW Plant-based Curry Rice Bowl with Tofu – Pineapple-marinated tofu and sautéed vegetables with red curry sauce served with Jasmine coconut rice
- Kid’s Options
- NEW Kid’s Pork Taco – Pork carnitas on a flour tortilla served with Mexican rice and black beans
- NEW Kid’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich – Grilled American cheese on sourdough served with choice of two sides.
- NEW Kid’s Turkey Sandwich – Turkey sandwich served with choice of two sides.
- Kid’s Uncrustable – Uncrustable served with choice of two sides.
- Over at Hollywood & Vine, there’s Halloween fun for everyone. Minnie’s Halloween Dine offers a three-course meal as well as Minnie, Mickey and friends in their Halloween best.
- The menu for Minnie’s Halloween Dine features:
- Appetizers
- Served with Warm Pull-apart Rolls and Butter
- Farmhouse Tossed Salad Bowl – Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cornbread Croutons, and Homemade Smokehouse Ranch Dressing.
- Plant-based Chopped Salad – Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Focaccia Croutons, and Plant-based Ranch Dressing.
- Entrées
- Garlic and Cracked Black Pepper Prime Rib of Beef – Sour Cream-Chive Whipped Potatoes, Fried Brussels Sprouts, and Pearl Onions with Red Wine Jus.
- Carved Herb-roasted Turkey Breast – Garlic-Red Skin Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Stuffing, Sautéed Green Beans, Turkey Gravy, and Cranberry-Orange Relish.
- Macaroni & Cheese with Shrimp – Cavatappi Pasta, Four-Cheese Sauce, Shrimp, Crispy Bacon, and Buttered Panko Crust with Fennel and Arugula.
- Seared Fresh Salmon – with Grain Mustard Beurre Blanc Olive Oil-crushed Fingerling Potatoes and Garlic-Lemon Broccolini.
- Plant-based Pan-seared King Trumpet Mushrooms – Braised Lentils, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Mushroom Ragù, Roasted Root Vegetables, and Marsala Mushroom Sauce.
- Pork Osso Bucco – with Boursin Cheese Hominy Grits, Caramelized Apples, Lemon Gremolata, and Pork Reduction Gravy.
- Desserts (Choose One)
- Apple-Blueberry Pie – Baked Apples, Blueberries, Caramel, and Streuse.
- Banana Cream Pie – Bananas, Cream, and Caramel Sauce.
- Plant-based Cherry-Lemon Pie – Cherries with Lemon Drizzle.
- Vanilla Crème Brûlée – Rich Custard with Caramelized Sugar.
- Chocolate S’mores Pie – Dark Chocolate Mousse with Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and Graham Cracker Streusel.
- There’s also a Kid’s Menu Create-Your-Own Meal For Guests Ages 9 and Under:
- Appetizers (Choose One)
- Farmhouse Tossed Salad Bowl
- Plant-based Chopped Salad
- Entrées (Choose One)
- Seared Salmon
- Roasted Turkey
- Roast Beef
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Dessert (Choose One)
- Fresh Fruit
- Lemon Sorbet
- Sundae
- Apple Pie