Tasty New Food Offerings Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can find some delicious new food offerings at the recently reopened ABC Commissary and Hollywood & Vine, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The ABC Commissary has a new menu featuring:

Sandwiches/Salads California Burger (Plant-based) – Seared farm-fresh plant-based burger with Sriracha mustard, balsamic-glazed grilled peppers and onions, a “mayonnaise”-ketchup blend, lettuce, and tomato and served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices NEW Chicken Club Sandwich – Marinated chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with bacon, provolone cheese, guacamole, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices NEW Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich – Grilled sourdough toasted with buffalo chicken, Monterey, provolone, cheddar, cream cheese, side of buffalo sauce, and served with arugula-farro salad, steak fries, or apple slices Mediterranean Salad with Chicken – Chicken breast served over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta tossed in Mediterranean vinaigrette served with hummus and flatbread



Tacos NEW Pork Carnitas Tacos – Pork carnitas on flour tortillas with salsa verde, pickled onion, and radish served with Mexican rice and black beans NEW Shrimp Tacos – Sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, and mango salsa served with Mexican rice and black beans



Rice Bowls NEW Curry Rice Bowl with Shrimp – Sautéed shrimp and vegetables with red curry sauce served with Jasmine coconut rice NEW Plant-based Curry Rice Bowl with Tofu – Pineapple-marinated tofu and sautéed vegetables with red curry sauce served with Jasmine coconut rice

Kid’s Options NEW Kid’s Pork Taco – Pork carnitas on a flour tortilla served with Mexican rice and black beans NEW Kid’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich – Grilled American cheese on sourdough served with choice of two sides. NEW Kid’s Turkey Sandwich – Turkey sandwich served with choice of two sides. Kid’s Uncrustable – Uncrustable served with choice of two sides.



Over at Hollywood & Vine, there’s Halloween fun for everyone. Minnie’s Halloween Dine offers a three-course meal as well as Minnie, Mickey and friends in their Halloween best.

The menu for Minnie’s Halloween Dine features:

Appetizers Served with Warm Pull-apart Rolls and Butter Farmhouse Tossed Salad Bowl – Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cornbread Croutons, and Homemade Smokehouse Ranch Dressing. Plant-based Chopped Salad – Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Focaccia Croutons, and Plant-based Ranch Dressing.

Entrées Garlic and Cracked Black Pepper Prime Rib of Beef – Sour Cream-Chive Whipped Potatoes, Fried Brussels Sprouts, and Pearl Onions with Red Wine Jus. Carved Herb-roasted Turkey Breast – Garlic-Red Skin Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Stuffing, Sautéed Green Beans, Turkey Gravy, and Cranberry-Orange Relish. Macaroni & Cheese with Shrimp – Cavatappi Pasta, Four-Cheese Sauce, Shrimp, Crispy Bacon, and Buttered Panko Crust with Fennel and Arugula. Seared Fresh Salmon – with Grain Mustard Beurre Blanc Olive Oil-crushed Fingerling Potatoes and Garlic-Lemon Broccolini. Plant-based Pan-seared King Trumpet Mushrooms – Braised Lentils, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Mushroom Ragù, Roasted Root Vegetables, and Marsala Mushroom Sauce. Pork Osso Bucco – with Boursin Cheese Hominy Grits, Caramelized Apples, Lemon Gremolata, and Pork Reduction Gravy.

Desserts (Choose One) Apple-Blueberry Pie – Baked Apples, Blueberries, Caramel, and Streuse. Banana Cream Pie – Bananas, Cream, and Caramel Sauce. Plant-based Cherry-Lemon Pie – Cherries with Lemon Drizzle. Vanilla Crème Brûlée – Rich Custard with Caramelized Sugar. Chocolate S’mores Pie – Dark Chocolate Mousse with Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and Graham Cracker Streusel.

There’s also a Kid’s Menu Create-Your-Own Meal For Guests Ages 9 and Under:

Appetizers (Choose One) Farmhouse Tossed Salad Bowl Plant-based Chopped Salad

Entrées (Choose One) Seared Salmon Roasted Turkey Roast Beef Macaroni & Cheese

Dessert (Choose One) Fresh Fruit Lemon Sorbet Sundae Apple Pie

