ABC Commissary Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

After several months of closure, another restaurant Disney’s Hollywood Studios has reopened to guests: the ABC Commissary.
What’s Happening:
- When it comes to dining, guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios now have an additional option for a delicious quick service meal.
- As of today (October 8th) the ABC Commissary has reopened. Guests are asked to use mobile ordering and can access the Commissary’s menu by scanning a QR Code outside of the restaurant.
- In addition to this mobile order approach, new health and safety measures are in place when visiting the Commissary.
- As guests enter the restaurant, they are directed to Mobile Order Pickup stations with directional signage.
- After picking up their orders, guests can find pre-packaged condiments and single use flatware located off to the side.
- As for seating, some booth sections are tapped off and cannot be used. Tables and chairs are spread out to give guests plenty of room between parties.
- The self-serve beverage station is now manned by a Cast Member who stands behind tables, keeping them separated from guests as they fill soft drink orders.
- Things certainly look different from the last time ABC Commissary was open, but it’s good to see them back in business.
