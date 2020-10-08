ABC Commissary Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

After several months of closure, another restaurant Disney’s Hollywood Studios has reopened to guests: the ABC Commissary.

What’s Happening:

When it comes to dining, guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios now have an additional option for a delicious quick service meal.

As of today (October 8th) the ABC Commissary has reopened. Guests are asked to use mobile ordering and can access the Commissary’s menu by scanning a QR Code outside of the restaurant.

In addition to this mobile order approach, new health and safety measures are in place when visiting the Commissary.

As guests enter the restaurant, they are directed to Mobile Order Pickup stations with directional signage.

After picking up their orders, guests can find pre-packaged condiments and single use flatware located off to the side.

As for seating, some booth sections are tapped off and cannot be used. Tables and chairs are spread out to give guests plenty of room between parties.

The self-serve beverage station is now manned by a Cast Member who stands behind tables, keeping them separated from guests as they fill soft drink orders.

Things certainly look different from the last time ABC Commissary was open, but it’s good to see them back in business.

