“For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Today, one of the first Disney shows with equity actors returned after nearly 7 months and thankfully it was one of my favorites “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.” This fan-favorite is not only a welcome sight but also a very needed one as the attendance for Disney’s Hollywood Studios continues to grow.

The guest experience is very much in line with other shows/attractions that have reopened over the past few months where guests are placed on social distancing markers in the preshow area.

Once guests are loaded into the theater, they are directed by Cast Members down every other row. Just as with other sit down attractions, there are four seats open followed by three seats closed off to ensure proper social distancing.

As for the actual show, other than the cast keeping 6 feet away from one another, the average park guest wouldn’t notice anything different from the show prior to the shutdown. But don’t worry. For fans of the irreverent humor of the show, they make sure to add in a few jokes about social distancing and face coverings.

So for those fans of Frozen, sing-alongs, or just a half hour in air conditioning, it is time to rejoice because for the first time in forever (well, 7 months) this great show has returned.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning